During Oral Cancer Awareness Month, Benevis Raises Visibility for the Importance of Early Detection Through Routine Dental Care

Good Oral Hygiene Habits, Avoiding Risky Lifestyle Behaviors, and Proactive Screenings Can Significantly Enhance Disease Prevention.

Atlanta, GA, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During April’s Oral Cancer Awareness Month, Benevis joins its dental industry peers in efforts to highlight the importance of good oral hygiene and proactive risk assessments for the disease. Oral cancer is prevalent and can develop on lips, cheeks, tongue, gums, and the roof of the mouth. It has been found to impact 11.5 adults per 100,000 each year, with the American Cancer Society predicting about 59,660 new cases and 12,770 deaths from oral cavity or oropharyngeal cancer in 2025 alone.

Traditionally, oral cancer incidence rates have been significantly higher for men than for women, but new numbers indicate that female oral cancer diagnoses have increased in recent years. Data also demonstrates that cancer incidence rates are higher for White males than for Hispanic and Black males. But according to Anticancer Research, Black Americans are more likely to receive a late diagnosis at an advanced stage of the disease, are less likely to get adequate treatment, and have worse overall survival rates than other racial-ethnic groups. While the disease cannot be prevented entirely, positive lifestyle choices, including eliminating tobacco, minimizing consumption of alcohol, maintaining a healthy diet, attending to twice daily brushing and flossing, as well as partaking in annual dental cleanings, are all important factors in oral cancer prevention.

Research from the National Cancer Institute suggests that the overall five-year survival rate is 86 percent for all people if oral cancer is diagnosed early, which makes the need for preventive screenings more critical than ever. Seeing the dentist every six to 12 months, as recommended by the American Dental Association, means patients will have a full oral cancer screening at least once a year. At Benevis, during each patient cleaning, the dental team conducts a risk assessment, which includes an inspection of the lips, tongue, teeth, gums, inside of the cheeks, roof of the mouth, and throat with the goal of identifying any early signs of oral cancer.

“Early detection of oral cancer through regular risk assessments is one of the most effective ways to ensure that a patient’s oral health is in check and there are no signs of the disease,” said Dr. Dale Mayfield, DMD, Chief Dental Officer at Benevis. “Oral cancer symptoms are harder to identify early without regular assessments, which is why Benevis dental homes build examinations into routine dental cleanings, helping to prevent the development of cancer.”

During Oral Cancer Awareness Month and throughout the year, Benevis is committed to delivering on its mission to improve patients’ lives by changing the paradigm of dental health in the U.S. This includes striving to educate all patients about the importance of practicing good oral health habits, such as regular check-ups and proper hygiene routines to take care of their teeth and gums and keep diseases like oral cancer at bay. In support of this effort, the dental healthcare and orthodontics delivery organization offers a variety of oral health resources to inspire all patients and healthcare providers to focus on the importance of self-care and dental health throughout the year. For more information about Oral Cancer Awareness, visit Benevis’ blog here.



