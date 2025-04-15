SlashExperts Announces $2M in Seed Funding to Unlock a New Marketing Channel in B2B

SlashExperts Emerges from Stealth to Help B2B Companies Accelerate Revenue

San Francisco, CA, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SlashExperts, a pioneering platform built for B2B marketing and sales teams, has announced a significant milestone in its journey to revolutionize the modern buying experience. The company has successfully raised a $2 million seed round, led by Social Leverage with Touring Capital and Veridical Ventures participating, among other high profile angel investors. This funding will accelerate its mission to connect prospective buyers with real users, facilitating authentic peer conversations that build trust and expedite sales processes.

“I couldn’t be more excited to back SlashExperts. They have the experience and domain expertise to help every sales organization more efficiently tap into client referrals while building a data-rich expert network,” said Matt Ober, Partner at Social Leverage.



In an era where traditional sales tactics often encounter friction and skepticism, SlashExperts offers a refreshing alternative. By enabling direct interactions between buyers and existing users, the platform empowers businesses to address tough questions and concerns in a transparent manner. This approach not only enhances trust but also significantly reduces the time required to close deals.

"The traditional marketing funnel is evolving, and businesses need to adapt to the changing landscape," said Braydan Young, CEO of SlashExperts and past co-founder of Sendoso—the direct mail leader. “Our platform is designed to unlock more top-of-funnel leads by connecting buyers in research mode with happy customers and experts. Additionally, we help sales reps accelerate win rates by proactively facilitating genuine buyer-to-customer conversations that lead to faster and more informed decision-making. It's like word-of-mouth on steroids!”

According to a recent data study, "77% of buyers engage with non-sales personnel from their preferred vendor before formal sales discussions and 81% of buyers have chosen their preferred vendor before they ever talk to sale."



The recent seed funding will be instrumental in expanding SlashExperts' capabilities and reach. Investors have shown confidence in the company's innovative approach and its potential to redefine how B2B enterprises engage with their prospects. The funds will be used to enhance the platform's features, ensuring seamless and effective connections between buyers and users.

SlashExperts' unique model leverages the power of word-of-mouth and backchannel interactions, which are increasingly recognized as a critical component in the decision-making process. By providing a platform where buyers can engage with real users, the company is setting a new standard for transparency and efficiency in B2B sales.

“Integrating SlashExperts into our sales process has been a game-changer. Connecting prospects directly with our satisfied customers has meaningfully increased our win rates.” said Mike Machado, Chief Revenue Officer at Demand Local, one of the platform’s early adopters.



As SlashExperts continues to grow and innovate, it remains committed to its core mission of helping B2B enterprises convert website visitors, increase win rates, and add new intent signals. The company's emergence from stealth and its recent funding success are testaments to its potential to transform the B2B sales landscape.

SlashExperts is the leading peer-conversation platform that helps B2B companies accelerate revenue by connecting prospective buyers with real customers. By turning advocacy into a measurable, scalable growth channel, SlashExperts enables marketing and sales teams to build trust, shorten sales cycles, and influence pipeline. The platform seamlessly integrates into CRM systems, offering attribution-ready data and buyer insights at every stage of the funnel. Founded in 2024 and backed by world class investors, SlashExperts is on a mission to redefine the way B2B companies sell. Learn more at https://www.slashexperts.com/

