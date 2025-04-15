Voice of Customer (VoC) Market Disruptions: Riding a High-Growth Wave Through 2030 at CAGR 16.66%

Compound Growth at 16.66% Signals a New Phase of Voice of Customer (VoC) Market Expansion

Middleton, Massachusetts, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QKS Group, a premier market intelligence and advisory firm, has released its latest in-depth analysis of the global Voice of Customer (VoC) Market, signalling a strong growth phase ahead. The new reports - 'Market Share: Voice of Customer (VoC), 2024, Worldwide & Regional Report' and 'Market Forecast: Voice of Customer (VoC), 2025-2030, Worldwide & Regional Report' - the market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 16.66% through 2030. This analysis equips businesses with the strategic intelligence needed to navigate the dynamic VoC landscape and make informed decisions as the market continues to evolve.

The Next Growth Frontier in VoC Platforms

As organizations strive to become more customer-centric, Voice of Customer platforms have become essential tools for capturing and acting on feedback across multiple channels. Enterprises in retail, BFSI, telecom, travel, and healthcare are investing in VoC solutions to decode customer sentiment, drive experience improvements, and proactively respond to needs at every touchpoint in the customer journey.

According to Shruti Jadhav, Vice President and Principal Analyst at QKS Group, “VoC platforms are transforming customer experience management from reactive surveys to continuous, real-time intelligence. By integrating feedback with analytics and automation, businesses are reshaping experiences that drive loyalty, advocacy, and growth.”

Key Market Insights from QKS Group’s Report

Global and Regional Market Analysis : A deep dive into worldwide and regional VoC platform adoption trends, competitive landscapes, and future growth projections.

: A deep dive into worldwide and regional VoC platform adoption trends, competitive landscapes, and future growth projections. Competitive Benchmarking : A comparative analysis of top VoC vendors, their market positioning, and strategic differentiators.

: A comparative analysis of top VoC vendors, their market positioning, and strategic differentiators. Industry Adoption Trends : Insights into which sectors are investing most heavily in VoC solutions and why.

: Insights into which sectors are investing most heavily in VoC solutions and why. Technology Disruption & AI’s Role: How AI, natural language processing (NLP), and emotion analytics are transforming VoC platforms to surface deep insights and automate experience improvements.

Market Leaders & Competitive Landscape

The report covers key industry players, including Alchemer, Alida, Concentrix, Eloquant, Forsta, InMoment, Medallia, NICE, Pisano, Qualtrics, QuestionPro, SandSIV, SMG, Sprinklr, SurveyMonkey, SurveySparrow, Tivian, Upland Software, Verint, and Zoho.

Why This Matters for VoC Vendors?

For CEOs, CFOs, and CSOs of Voice of Customer solution providers, these insights are essential to identifying new growth segments, optimizing product capabilities, and building deeper enterprise value. As experience becomes the core driver of brand differentiation, vendors must offer platforms that deliver scalable listening capabilities, AI-driven insight extraction, and real-time integration with operational systems to close the loop with agility.

Market Share: Voice of Customer (VoC), 2024, Worldwide

https://qksgroup.com/market-research/market-share-voice-of-customer-voc-2024-worldwide-2514

Market Forecast: Voice of Customer (VoC), 2025-2030, Worldwide

https://qksgroup.com/market-research/market-forecast-voice-of-customer-voc-2025-2030-worldwide-2318

The comprehensive research package includes:

Most Comprehensive Market Forecast Analysis : A separate market forecast report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America

: A separate market forecast report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America Unmatched Competitive Analysis : A separate market share report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America

: A separate market share report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America QKS TrendsNXT on VoC market

on VoC market QKS TAMSAM Insights report on the VoC market

report on the VoC market Exclusive Analyst Advisory Sessions for strategic decision making and validation

About QKS Group

QKS Group, formerly Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, is a leading global advisory and research firm, dedicated to empowering technology innovators to accelerate their growth journeys and enable technology adopters to achieve their digital transformation objectives.

