SME Applauds Executive Order to Accelerate Domestic Mineral Production and Strengthen U.S. National Security

Executive Order utilizes Defense Production Act to fast-track permitting, expand critical mineral projects, and reinforce economic and supply chain resilience

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Society for Mining, Metallurgy & Exploration (SME) today expressed strong support for President Trump’s Executive Order, Immediate Measures to Increase American Mineral Production, which directs federal agencies to invoke emergency authorities under the Defense Production Act to expedite the development of critical domestic mining and mineral processing capabilities.

The Executive Order also mandates urgent action to eliminate regulatory barriers, streamline permitting processes, and strengthen the domestic supply of critical minerals essential for U.S. manufacturing, energy independence, and national defense.

“SME fully supports the permitting and federal lands directives in the President’s Executive Order as long overdue reforms,” said Bill Hancock, SME President. “These measures will, at least in part, resolve bureaucratic barriers that have been severely hampering the U.S. mining industry’s ability to produce domestic critical minerals. This will undoubtedly support the U.S. economy and significantly improve our national security.”

With members spanning the full mining lifecycle, SME is uniquely positioned to offer technical and policy guidance that aligns with the Executive Order’s priorities.

Supporting Permitting and Policy Reform

SME’s Permitting White Paper addresses Section 3c of the Order, offering a roadmap to accelerate permitting while upholding environmental protection and safety standards.

To Section 5b, SME also advocates reestablishing a centralized federal mining agency, modeled on the former U.S. Bureau of Mines, to provide research and technical data for policymakers and industry. This recommendation is outlined in detail in SME’s National Minerals and Materials Center (NMMC)/USBM Concept Paper.

Ensuring Workforce Readiness and Safety

To meet future workforce demands, SME endorses the Mining Schools Act to fund recruitment, education, and training of mining engineers and professionals, ensuring readiness to expand domestic production.

SME also urges restoring federal funding to the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) Mining Program, which supports mine safety research and university partnerships. Recent cuts have eliminated roles critical to developing advanced safety technologies and sustaining the world’s safest mining operations. Many U.S. mining schools rely on NIOSH support for research in air quality, automation, and ground control.

“Mining is one of the most safety-sensitive and essential sectors of our economy,” said Hancock. “Workers are relied upon to supply minerals that support everything from defense systems and clean energy to telecommunications and next-generation technology. Protecting them must remain a national priority.”

A Strategic Partner to Federal Agencies

As the U.S. pursues mineral independence, SME stands ready to collaborate with federal agencies to ensure a safe, efficient, environmentally protective and science-led approach to domestic mining expansion.

SME backs the Executive Order’s goal to strengthen national security and reduce reliance on foreign mineral imports, while also calling for continued investment in health and safety research, university innovation, and responsible mining practice.

“We support faster permitting and new domestic mines,” said Hancock. “But we want them built with state-of-the-art safety technologies, like those developed by NIOSH research programs, that protect workers and the environment.”

About SME:

The Society for Mining, Metallurgy & Exploration (SME) brings together the mining and mineral industry’s brightest and most dedicated professionals. Over 14,000 global members advance their careers with world-class technical resources, educational programs, networking opportunities, and professional development tools from SME. Our members are focused on sharing best practices on safety, environmental stewardship, and moving mining forward. SME. Inspiring mining professionals worldwide.



Media Contact:

Karen Hamill

Communications Strategy Group (CSG)

khamill@wearecsg.com

