Global Robotic Exoskeleton Market Size Expected to Reach $30 Billion By 2032 as A.I. Influence Disrupts the Industry

PALM BEACH, Fla., April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FN Media Group News Commentary - Industry experts project that the wearable robotic exoskeleton market, which has experienced notable growth over the past decade, driven by advancements in robotics, the increasing need for rehabilitation technologies, and heightened emphasis on workplace safety, will continue to grow substantially. The market’s growth has been particularly robust in the healthcare and manufacturing sectors, where both assistive and powered exoskeletons are in high demand. Furthermore, the market’s expansion is propelled by technological innovations, with powered systems holding the largest wearable robotic exoskeleton market share due to their superior performance and adaptability. Ongoing technological advancements, particularly in AI, sensors, and battery efficiency, are expected to drive further adoption across various sectors. The healthcare sector is anticipated to witness increased adoption of rehabilitation and assistive solutions. At the same time, the defense and manufacturing industries continue to seek solutions for enhancing human endurance and reducing injury risks. With strong growth projections, especially in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, the market is expected to see continued investment and development over the forecast period. A report from Fortune Business Insights said that the global wearable robotic exoskeleton market size is projected to grow to USD 30.56 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 43.1% during the forecast period. North America dominated the global market with a share of 38.64% in 2024. Active companies in news today include: KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE: KULR), C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW), Pitney Bowes (NYSE: PBI), GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT).

The Fortune Business Insights report continued: “A key trend in the wearable robotic exoskeleton market is the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and advanced sensor technologies to improve precision, functionality, and user experience. AI-powered exoskeletons are capable of learning and adapting to the user's movements, offering personalized assistance based on real-time data. This adaptive functionality is particularly beneficial in rehabilitation, where exoskeletons can adjust their support levels according to the patient’s progress, enhancing recovery outcomes. Advanced sensors, including pressure, motion, and biofeedback sensors, are enabling more intuitive control, allowing the exoskeleton to respond seamlessly to the user’s body movements. These innovations are improving the ease of use and reducing the cognitive load on users, making the technology more accessible and effective for a broader audience. As AI and sensor technology continue to evolve, the capabilities of wearable exoskeletons are expected to grow, driving higher adoption across various sectors, from healthcare to industrial applications.”

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) Expands into High-Growth Robotics Market with German Bionic AI-Powered Exoskeletons for U.S. Workforce - KULR Technology Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "KULR") ($KULR), a leader in advanced energy management platforms, today announced the launch of a new strategic partnership with German Bionic (“GB”), a leading global robotics company known for its groundbreaking robotic exoskeleton, Apogee ULTRA, to expand into the rapidly growing fields of robotics and artificial intelligence. GB counts global logistics companies, large retailers, hospitals, and major international airports among its customers, including Dachser Intelligent Logistics, GXO, Nuremberg Airport, Canadian Tire, the British consumer electronics retailer Currys, and the Charité Hospital Berlin. According to Spherical Insights, the global wearable robotic exoskeleton market size is expected to reach $41.5 billion by 2033.

The initiative includes the formation of a dedicated business unit, KULR AI & Robotics, aimed at driving innovation and commercialization of affordable and mature robotic solutions to support the US workforce and reshoring of manufacturing. During their EOY and Q4 earnings call, KULR also announced that their website has been updated and relaunched as KULR.ai to reflect this shift and the introduction of the new business unit. The new unit will be led by Josh Steinmann, VP of AI and Robotics.

“This partnership exemplifies our broader strategy to leverage our energy management expertise and become a key enabler of the robotics and AI ecosystem, as these applications demand higher battery performance and more efficient thermal management for their high-performance electronics,” said Michael Mo, CEO of KULR Technology Group. “AI is a critical enabler of robotics, and we’re aggressively focused on this area – through this partnership and other strategic initiatives – to help shape the future of human-machine interface.”

“We are pleased to have KULR as a key partner, joining us in the journey to scale and deliver the world’s strongest data-driven exoskeletons to North America and beyond,” says Armin G. Schmidt, Founder and CEO of German Bionic. “At the core of our innovation is a clear understanding of energy as a fundamental force – something unseen yet essential in driving both progress and human advancement. Our exoskeletons are designed to empower and elevate frontline workers, unlocking their full potential each day. This partnership is the natural unfolding of our mission to infuse the world with greater value, vitality, and purpose.”

The sixth-generation Apogee ULTRA is a proven, in-market solution engineered for large-scale deployment. Apogee ULTRA and anticipated future generations of the exoskeleton can enhance human energy output significantly and materially reduce workplace injuries, driving outsized returns on investment, employee satisfaction and retention, and reduced healthcare costs. This technology has demonstrated success across multiple sectors, including delivery logistics, supply chain solutions, manufacturing, construction, and healthcare. CONTINUED… Read this entire press release and more news for KULR at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-kulr/.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) recently announced that it will issue its first quarter 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. The company will hold a conference call from 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm Eastern Time on the same day to discuss the quarterly results and answer live questions from the investment community. Presentation slides and a simultaneous audio webcast of the conference call may be accessed at http://investor.chrobinson.com. To participate in the conference call by telephone, please call ten minutes early by dialing 877-269-7756. An audio replay will be available at http://investor.chrobinson.com.

C.H. Robinson delivers logistics like no one else™. Companies around the world look to us to reimagine supply chains, advance freight technology, and solve logistics challenges—from the simple to the most complex. 83,000 customers and 450,000 contract carriers in our network trust us to manage 37 million shipments and $23 billion in freight annually. Through our unmatched expertise, unrivaled scale, and tailored solutions, we ensure the seamless delivery of goods across industries and continents via truckload, less-than-truckload, ocean, air, and beyond. As a responsible global citizen, we make supply chains more sustainable and proudly contribute millions to the causes that matter most to our employees.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE: PBI) recently announced Pitney Bowes has been recognized as the Top Company in Shipping Software for 2025 by Logistics Tech Outlook, a leading enterprise technology magazine trusted by senior-level leaders and decision-makers in the logistics industry. This award highlights Pitney Bowes’ commitment to delivering cutting-edge shipping technology that empowers businesses to streamline their logistics operations.

"Pitney Bowes has set a new benchmark in the shipping software industry by providing highly adaptable, secure, and data-driven solutions," said Linda James, Managing Editor of Logistics Tech Outlook. "Their ability to continually innovate and address the evolving needs of businesses, from eCommerce retailers to large enterprises, made them a clear choice for this recognition."

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) recently announced a new strategic partnership with Hisense, a global leader in technology, televisions, home appliances and HVAC equipment. GXO will be responsible for managing Hisense’s logistics operations at a new 36,000-square-meter site in Albuixech, Valencia. Operations will include distribution, returns and repacking as well as value-added services such as repalletization.

‘We are very proud of this new strategic partnership with Hisense, a company that shares our values of innovation and excellence,” said Rui Marques, Managing Director of GXO in Spain and Portugal. “Our ability to address supply chain challenges such as peak demand, as well as operate an environmentally sustainable facility, are key to enabling increased customer satisfaction for Hisense.”

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT), developer of the innovative LIBERTY® Endovascular Robotic System, recently presented for the first time the data from its ACCESS-PVI pivotal trial at the Society of Interventional Radiology (SIR) annual meeting. The study was performed at three leading medical centers in the U.S.; Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (New York, NY), Baptist Hospital of Miami (Miami, FL) and Brigham and Women’s Hospital (Boston, MA). The late-breaking podium presentation was given by Francois Cornelis, M.D., PhD, Director of the Neuro Vascular Interventional Radiology Program at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

The data presented concluded that robotic endovascular procedures using LIBERTY® are feasible and significantly minimize radiation exposure.

