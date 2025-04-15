White River Bancshares Co. Reports Net Income of $2.63 million, or $1.07 Per Diluted Share, for the First Quarter of 2025

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White River Bancshares Company (OTCQX: WRIV), (the “Company”) the holding company for Signature Bank of Arkansas (the “Bank”), today reported net income increased to $2.63 million, or $1.07 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $509,000, or $0.26 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2024. The Company reported net income of $1.83 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, for the prior quarter. All financial results are unaudited and all per share data has been adjusted to reflect the two-for-one stock split effected September 4, 2024.

“Thanks to a solid start to the year, we produced the strongest first quarter earnings in our Bank’s history,” said Gary Head, Chairman and CEO. “Loan portfolio growth contributed to an increase in net interest income compared to the first quarter of 2024. This is exactly the kind of excitement I’ve been ‘banking on’ as we head into the second quarter and celebrate the Bank’s 20 year anniversary. I am confident in our team’s capability and enthusiasm to build upon this momentum for the rest of the year.”

“Expanding our deposit base to fund new loan growth remains our top priority, and also our biggest challenge as a community bank,” said Scott Sandlin, Chief Strategy Officer. “The Company has made deposit gathering the primary focus and our team has done an excellent job of expanding existing client relationships as well as attracting new customers to the Bank. As a result, total deposits increased 9.9% during the first quarter of 2025 and 18.9% year-over-year. At quarter end, demand and non-interest bearing accounts represented 19.3% of total deposits, and savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts represented 38.0% of total deposits. We will continue to look for additional opportunities for growing deposits in the year ahead to keep up with loan demand.”

First Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights:

Net income for the first quarter of 2025 increased to $2.63 million, or $1.07 per diluted share, compared to $509,000, or $0.26 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2024.

Net interest income increased 32.0% to $10.6 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $8.0 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Net interest margin (“NIM”) increased 42 basis points to 3.39% in the first quarter of 2025, compared to 2.97% in the first quarter of 2024.

The Company recorded a $670,000 provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2025, compared to a $550,000 provision in the fourth quarter of 2024, and a $648,000 provision in the first quarter of 2024.

Net loans increased 16.3% to $1.128 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $969.7 million at March 31, 2024.

Nonperforming loans totaled $420,000, or 0.04% of total loans at March 31, 2025, compared to 0.18% a year ago.

Total deposits increased $190.7 million, or 18.9%, year-over-year, to $1.201 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $1.010 billion at March 31, 2024.

Core deposits (demand and non-interest-bearing, and savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts, and CDs under $250,000) represent 70.25% of total deposits at March 31, 2025.

Total risk-based capital ratio estimates of 12.30%, Tier 1 ratio of 11.05%, and Leverage ratio of 9.35% for the Bank at March 31, 2025.

Tangible book value per common share was $40.33 at March 31, 2025, compared to $39.05 a year ago.

Income Statement

In the first quarter of 2025, the Company generated a return on average assets of 0.79% and a return on average equity of 10.64%, compared to 0.58% and 7.34%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2024 and 0.18% and 2.52%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2024.

“Our strong loan growth and higher yields on interest earning assets contributed to the four basis point NIM expansion during the first quarter of 2025 compared to the prior quarter and the 42 basis point increase compared to the year ago quarter,” said Brant Ward, President. NIM was 3.39% in the first quarter of 2025, compared to 3.35% in the fourth quarter of 2024, and 2.97% in the first quarter of 2024.

Net interest income increased 32.0% to $10.6 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $8.0 million in the first quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to year-over-year loan growth. Total interest income increased 23.6% to $19.8 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $16.0 million in the first quarter of 2024, primarily attributable to increased loans. Total interest expense increased to $9.2 million in the first quarter of 2025, from $8.0 million in the first quarter of 2024, primarily due to an increase in deposit costs.

Noninterest income increased 22.7% to $1.9 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $1.6 million in the first quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to a $172,000 increase in wealth management fee income, the largest component of noninterest income, and a $72,000 increase in secondary market fee income during the first quarter of 2025.

Noninterest expense was $8.4 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $8.3 million in the first quarter of 2024, as expenses have normalized following the investment in expanding the Company’s market presence over the past few years.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased 17.2% to $1.379 billion at March 31, 2025, from $1.177 billion at March 31, 2024, and increased 7.0% compared to $1.290 billion at December 31, 2024. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $48.4 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $33.4 million a year ago. Investment securities totaled $135.0 million at March 31, 2025, an increase from $113.0 million at March 31, 2024.

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses, increased 16.3% to $1.128 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $969.7 million at March 31, 2024, and increased 6.0% compared to $1.064 billion at December 31, 2024.

Total deposits increased 18.9% to $1.201 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $1.010 billion at March 31, 2024, and increased 9.9% compared to $1.093 billion at December 31, 2024. Demand and non-interest-bearing deposits decreased less than 1% compared to March 31, 2024 while savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts increased 34.7% compared to March 31, 2024.

FHLB advances were $21.6 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $36.9 million at March 31, 2024, and $43.7 million at December 31, 2024. Total stockholders’ equity increased to $100.5 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $79.4 million at March 31, 2024, and $96.6 million at December 31, 2024. Tangible book value per common share was $40.33 at March 31, 2025, compared to $39.05 at March 31, 2024, and $38.74 at December 31, 2024.

Credit Quality

Due to strong quarterly loan growth, the Company recorded a $670,000 provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2025. This is compared to a $550,000 provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2024, and a $648,000 provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2024.

There were $420,000 in nonperforming loans at March 31, 2025. This compared to $55,000 in nonperforming loans at December 31, 2024, and $1.7 million in nonperforming loans at March 31, 2024. Nonperforming loans represented 0.04% of total loans on March 31, 2025, 0.01% of total loans on December 31, 2024, and 0.18% of total loans a year ago.

“We continue to take a prudent approach to building our allowance for credit losses by monitoring our portfolio mix and evaluating loan growth and local and national economic conditions to maintain what we believe to be an appropriate allowance,” said Jeff Maland, Chief Risk Officer. The allowance for credit losses was $13.3 million, or 1.17% of total loans, at March 31, 2025, compared to $12.8 million, or 1.19% of total loans, at December 31, 2024, and $12.1 million, or 1.23% of total loans, at March 31, 2024.

Net loan charge-offs were $137,000 in the first quarter of 2025. This compared to net loan recoveries of $106,000 in the fourth quarter of 2024, and net loan recoveries of $21,000 in the first quarter of 2024.

Capital

The Bank’s capital ratios continued to exceed regulatory “well-capitalized” requirements, with a Total risk-based capital ratio estimate of 12.30%, a Tier 1 ratio of 11.05%, and a Leverage ratio of 9.35% for the Bank at March 31, 2025.

About White River Bancshares Company

White River Bancshares Company is the single bank holding company for Signature Bank of Arkansas, headquartered in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Bank has locations in Fayetteville, Springdale, Bentonville, Rogers, Brinkley, Harrison and Jonesboro, Arkansas. Founded in 2005, Signature Bank of Arkansas provides a full line of financial services to small businesses, families and farms. White River Bancshares Company (OTCQX: WRIV), trades on the OTCQX® Best Market.

White River Bancshares Company and Signature Bank of Arkansas will celebrate its 20-year anniversary in May 2025.

About the Region

White River Bancshares Company is headquartered in thriving Northwest Arkansas in the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers MSA. The region is home to the corporate headquarters for Walmart Stores Inc, Sam’s Club, Tyson Foods, Simmons Foods, and J.B. Hunt Transport. Hundreds of other market-leading companies including Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, Coca-Cola and Rubbermaid maintain offices in the region in order to maintain their relationships with the locally based Fortune 500 companies. Northwest Arkansas is also home to the state’s flagship public educational institution, The University of Arkansas, and its Sam M. Walton College of Business. The region has seen significant growth in its medical and arts infrastructures with the continued expansion of Washington Regional Medical System, Northwest Medical System, Mercy Health System of Northwest Arkansas and Arkansas Children’s Hospital Northwest. Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and the Walton Arts Center have led the expansion of the arts. Northwest Arkansas has been repeatedly recognized in recent years as one of the best places to live in the country and remains one of the nation’s fastest-growing regions. In May 2024, Walmart issued a relocation mandate requiring most of its remote employees, as well as most of its office workers in Dallas, Atlanta and Toronto to move to, in most cases, Bentonville by November 1, 2024. While the company did not disclose a number, Bloomberg reported that the number of Walmart employees who would be moving to Bentonville would be in the thousands. Walmart is making a major investment in its hometown facilities, building a new, 350-acre headquarters campus, including walking and biking trails, a hotel, fitness facilities and a large childcare center.

The Company has expanded eastward, with new markets in Jonesboro and Harrison. Jonesboro, located in Craighead County, is a city located on Crowley's Ridge in the northeastern corner of Arkansas. It is the home of Arkansas State University and the cultural and economic center of Northeast Arkansas. Jonesboro also houses the region’s hospital network. U.S. Steel Corp. announced that it would locate a new $3 billion steel factory in Northeast Arkansas in Osceola, a move expected to create 900 jobs with an average pay over $100,000 annually, making it the largest capital investment project in Arkansas history. Harrison sits below Branson, Missouri, which is a family tourist destination and outdoor recreation, and is well known as an entertainment destination.

The Company currently operates out of ten locations; three in Washington County; three in Benton County; two in Monroe County; one in Boone County; and one in Craighead County.

The housing market in Washington and Benton counties remains robust. According to the Northwest Arkansas Board of Realtors, the average home in Washington County sold for $390,000 in February 2025, with an average of 103 days on the market. For Benton County, the average house sold for $446,000, with an average of 108 days on the market.

Source:

http://www.nwarealtors.org/market-statistics/

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements about future events. These forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions of management of the Company and the Bank and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” or similar expressions or the negative of those terms. Our ability to predict results of future events and the actual effect of future plans or strategies are inherently uncertain, and actual results may differ materially from those predicted in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could have a material adverse effect on our operations and future prospects or that could affect the outcome of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates; the economic health of the local real estate market; general economic conditions; credit deterioration in our loan portfolio that would cause us to increase our allowance for loan losses; legislative or regulatory changes; technological developments; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; the quality or composition of our loan and securities portfolios; demand for loan products in our market areas; deposit flows and costs of capital; competition; retention and recruitment of qualified personnel; demand for financial services in our market areas; and changes in accounting principles, policies, and guidelines. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Contact: Scott Sandlin, Chief Strategy Officer 479-684-3754







WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2025 2024 2024 INTEREST INCOME Loans, including fees $ 18,315,006 $ 17,118,955 $ 14,994,922 Investment securities 1,258,571 1,300,977 929,040 Federal funds sold and other 232,978 262,856 96,154 Total interest income 19,806,555 18,682,788 16,020,116 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 8,312,455 7,963,925 6,984,793 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 393,057 300,137 520,319 Notes payable 475,425 396,899 398,017 Federal funds purchased and other 13,022 4,101 78,260 Total interest expense 9,193,959 8,665,062 7,981,389 NET INTEREST INCOME 10,612,596 10,017,726 8,038,727 Provision for credit losses 670,000 550,000 648,000 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 9,942,596 9,467,726 7,390,727 NON-INTEREST INCOME Service charges and fees on deposits 171,186 182,870 150,349 Wealth management fee income 1,017,829 1,035,160 845,506 Secondary market fee income 128,824 196,277 57,064 Bank owned-life insurance income 80,603 82,171 79,881 Gain on sales and write-downs of foreclosed assets - 11,085 1,050 Other 544,141 535,284 449,255 TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 1,942,583 2,042,847 1,583,105 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and benefits 4,931,692 5,226,075 4,999,533 Occupancy and equipment 1,145,101 1,130,174 928,124 Data processing 858,115 806,411 790,569 Marketing and business development 397,137 518,628 463,697 Professional services 650,708 660,860 669,867 Amortization of other intangible assets 53,036 53,032 53,036 Other 393,498 445,998 403,836 TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE 8,429,287 8,841,178 8,308,662 Income before income taxes 3,455,892 2,669,395 665,170 Income tax provision 826,085 834,444 155,942 NET INCOME $ 2,629,807 $ 1,834,951 $ 509,228 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic (1) $ 1.07 $ 0.75 $ 0.26 Diluted (1) $ 1.07 $ 0.75 $ 0.26 (1) Prior periods adjusted to give effect to stock split effected

in the form of a dividend on September 4, 2024.







WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 March 31, 2024 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 48,360,156 $ 22,149,012 $ 33,147,221 Investment securities 134,968,153 133,228,210 113,033,028 Loans held for sale 874,009 1,117,750 696,271 Loans 1,141,369,199 1,076,674,377 981,829,042 Allowance for credit losses (13,347,855 ) (12,814,824 ) (12,113,099 ) Net loans 1,128,021,344 1,063,859,553 969,715,943 Premises and equipment, net 35,647,835 36,335,828 29,442,303 Foreclosed assets held for sale 310,406 310,406 640,574 Accrued interest receivable 6,629,881 6,035,084 4,966,665 Bank owned life insurance 9,859,911 9,779,307 9,534,373 Deferred income taxes 4,220,559 4,390,227 4,888,369 Other investments 6,782,614 8,421,651 7,548,338 Intangible assets, net 1,750,204 1,803,240 1,962,350 Other assets 1,825,830 2,080,346 1,323,255 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,379,250,902 $ 1,289,510,614 $ 1,176,898,690 LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Demand and non-interest-bearing $ 231,331,391 $ 214,838,920 $ 233,082,292 Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts 456,733,576 429,293,348 339,042,365 Time deposits 512,882,444 448,909,115 438,110,170 Total deposits 1,200,947,411 1,093,041,383 1,010,234,827 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 21,593,143 43,667,559 36,887,028 Notes payable 26,141,832 26,124,556 26,337,909 Operating lease liability 20,029,714 20,851,721 16,128,536 Reserve for losses on unfunded commitments 1,478,000 1,478,000 1,433,000 Accrued interest payable 2,731,699 2,838,298 2,635,771 Other liabilities 5,798,159 4,919,715 3,868,383 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,278,719,958 1,192,921,232 1,097,525,454 Stockholders' equity: Common stock (1) 24,882 24,854 20,162 Surplus (1) 102,784,831 102,679,096 90,538,459 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 4,714,375 2,084,568 (3,115,687 ) Treasury stock, at cost (1,265,731 ) (1,265,715 ) (1,119,100 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,727,413 ) (6,933,421 ) (6,950,598 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 100,530,944 96,589,382 79,373,236 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,379,250,902 $ 1,289,510,614 $ 1,176,898,690 (1) Prior periods adjusted to give effect to stock split effected

in the form of a dividend on September 4, 2024.







WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2025 2024 2024 FOR THE PERIOD Net income $ 2,629,807 $ 1,834,951 $ 509,228 Net income before taxes 3,455,892 2,669,395 665,170 Dividends declared per share (1) - - - PERIOD END BALANCE Total assets $ 1,379,250,902 $ 1,289,510,614 $ 1,176,898,690 Total investments 134,968,153 133,228,210 113,033,028 Total loans, net 1,128,021,344 1,063,859,553 969,715,943 Allowance for credit losses (13,347,855 ) (12,814,824 ) (12,113,099 ) Total deposits 1,200,947,411 1,093,041,383 1,010,234,827 Stockholders' equity 100,530,944 96,589,382 79,373,236 RATIO ANALYSIS Return on average assets (annualized) 0.79 % 0.58 % 0.18 % Return on average equity (annualized) 10.64 % 7.34 % 2.52 % Net loans/Deposits 93.93 % 97.33 % 95.99 % Total Stockholders' Equity/Total assets 7.29 % 7.49 % 6.74 % Net loan losses/Total loans 0.01 % -0.01 % -0.00 % Uninsured & unpledged deposits 31.00 % 31.78 % 30.22 % PER SHARE DATA Shares oustanding (1) 2,449,317 2,446,563 1,982,630 Weighted average shares outstanding (1) 2,446,747 2,446,241 1,983,378 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (1) 2,451,161 2,446,471 1,983,378 Basic earnings (1) $ 1.07 $ 0.75 $ 0.26 Diluted earnings (1) 1.07 0.75 0.26 Book value (1) 41.04 39.48 40.03 Tangible book value (1) 40.33 38.74 39.05 ASSET QUALITY Net (recoveries) charge-offs $ 136,970 $ (106,340 ) $ (21,195 ) Classified assets 853,745 494,828 2,657,273 Nonperforming loans 419,985 55,132 1,718,805 Nonperforming assets 730,391 365,538 2,359,378 Total nonperforming loans/Total loans 0.04 % 0.01 % 0.18 % Total nonperforming loans/Total assets 0.03 % 0.00 % 0.15 % Total nonperforming assets/Total assets 0.05 % 0.03 % 0.20 % Allowance for credit losses/Total loans 1.17 % 1.19 % 1.23 % (1) Prior periods adjusted to give effect to stock split effected

in the form of a dividend on September 4, 2024.







WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2025 2024 2024 Average Average Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Yield/Rate Balance Interest Yield/Rate Balance Interest Yield/Rate Interest-earning assets: Federal funds sold and other $ 23,287,989 $ 232,978 4.06 % $ 20,998,114 $ 262,856 4.98 % $ 8,343,674 $ 96,154 4.63 % Investment securities available-for-sale (1) 133,405,472 1,208,821 3.67 % 132,386,055 1,150,282 3.46 % 114,440,538 900,886 3.17 % Loans receivable 1,106,648,533 18,315,006 6.71 % 1,018,919,798 17,118,955 6.68 % 960,808,253 14,994,922 6.28 % Total interest-earning assets 1,263,341,994 $ 19,756,805 6.34 % 1,172,303,967 $ 18,532,093 6.29 % 1,083,592,465 $ 15,991,962 5.94 % Noninterest-earning assets 81,821,189 81,203,717 70,720,928 Total assets $ 1,345,163,183 $ 1,253,507,684 $ 1,154,313,393 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits $ 937,669,969 $ 8,312,455 3.60 % $ 847,808,178 $ 7,963,925 3.74 % $ 762,899,599 $ 6,984,793 3.68 % FHLB advances and federal funds purchased 36,654,930 406,079 4.49 % 28,097,088 304,238 4.31 % 50,749,219 598,579 4.74 % Notes payable 26,131,761 475,425 7.38 % 26,118,547 396,899 6.05 % 25,489,325 398,017 6.28 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,000,456,660 $ 9,193,959 3.73 % 902,023,813 $ 8,665,062 3.82 % 839,138,143 $ 7,981,389 3.83 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities 244,466,979 252,089,008 233,847,965 Total liabilities 1,244,923,639 1,154,112,821 1,072,986,108 Stockholders' equity 100,239,544 99,394,863 81,327,285 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,345,163,183 $ 1,253,507,684 $ 1,154,313,393 Net interest-earning assets $ 262,885,334 $ 270,280,154 $ 244,454,322 Net interest spread $ 10,562,846 2.62 % $ 9,867,031 2.47 % $ 8,010,573 2.11 % Net interest margin 3.39 % 3.35 % 2.97 % (1) Excludes investments in bank stock (Federal Reserve Bank, Federal Home Loan Bank, and First National Bankers Bankshares).

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.