LiveWorld Releases First-Ever AI Brand Reputation Index for Leading Pharmaceutical Brands

Study Highlights Critical Influence of AI-Driven Reputation on Pharma Market Leaders and New Entrants

CAMPBELL, Calif. and NEW YORK, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveWorld, Inc. (OTC Markets: LVWD), a pioneer in social-first digital engagement and integrated human-AI solutions, today released its inaugural AI Brand Reputation Index, providing unprecedented insight into how artificial intelligence shapes the perceptions of 50 leading pharmaceutical brands. The comprehensive study identifies key reputation drivers, revealing crucial implications for market leaders and emerging therapies alike.

"As healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers increasingly rely on AI-driven platforms for information, pharmaceutical brands must understand and actively manage their AI-driven reputations," said Peter Friedman, LiveWorld Chairman and CEO. "This index gives companies actionable insights to strategically enhance their brand positioning and ensure long-term success."

Key Findings from the Report Include:

Market Leaders Confirmed : Brands with high consumer familiarity and proven efficacy, such as Dupixent, and Keytruda, demonstrated robust AI reputations, driven by clinical effectiveness and healthcare professional trust.

: Brands with high consumer familiarity and proven efficacy, such as Dupixent, and Keytruda, demonstrated robust AI reputations, driven by clinical effectiveness and healthcare professional trust. Advertising Not the Only Driver : Vertex Pharmaceuticals' Trikafta topped the rankings despite limited advertising, showcasing the power of clinical efficacy, healthcare provider endorsement, and authentic patient advocacy in building AI-driven brand perception.

: Vertex Pharmaceuticals' Trikafta topped the rankings despite limited advertising, showcasing the power of clinical efficacy, healthcare provider endorsement, and authentic patient advocacy in building AI-driven brand perception. Challenges for New Therapies : Emerging drugs like Leqvio and Rybrevant struggle with AI visibility, highlighting immediate opportunities for strategic content marketing.

: Emerging drugs like Leqvio and Rybrevant struggle with AI visibility, highlighting immediate opportunities for strategic content marketing. Safety Perceptions Persist : Products with perceived safety concerns, such as Remicade and Xeljanz, face significant hurdles in AI-driven reputation, underscoring the lasting impact of safety profiles.

: Products with perceived safety concerns, such as Remicade and Xeljanz, face significant hurdles in AI-driven reputation, underscoring the lasting impact of safety profiles. Accessibility Matters: Brands recognized for affordability and patient-friendly access, including Farxiga and Jardiance, enjoyed enhanced AI-driven sentiment.



The study utilizes LiveWorld’s proprietary AI framework assessing seven weighted reputation factors across prominent large language models (LLMs) including ChatGPT (GPT-4), Perplexity, and Grok. These factors encompassed efficacy, safety, healthcare professional trust, consumer sentiment, digital visibility, affordability, and patient loyalty.

Based on the rankings, the study recommends strategic approaches for pharma companies to build up their brand reputation starting with investing in AI-powered brand monitoring and continuous reputation management.

"AI-driven reputation management is no longer optional—it is a strategic imperative," added Friedman. "Brands that proactively engage with their AI presence will significantly outperform their competition."

