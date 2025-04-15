Gordon Brothers Appoints Liz Blue Head of North American Business Development, Retail & Real Estate Services

Blue oversees Retail and Real Estate Services teams’ business development strategy and accelerates firm’s growth in the retail sector

Boston, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global asset experts, has appointed Liz Blue Head of North American Business Development, Retail & Real Estate Services.

In this new role, Blue oversees the Retail and Real Estate Services teams’ business development strategy and accelerates the firm’s growth in the retail sector by working in partnership with Gordon Brothers’ asset experts to provide holistic solutions to retailers across the firm’s integrated service offering all under one platform.

Additionally, she builds strategic partnerships with retail-focused professionals in restructuring, private equity and investment banking while collaborating closely with clients to build awareness of Gordon Brothers’ customized retail solutions that enable companies to focus on their core business while the firm focuses on monetizing their asset value, selling their inventory and protecting their brand.

Based in Boston, Blue has nearly 25 years of experience in business-to-business and business-to-consumer marketing, business strategy and retail operations.

“We’re thrilled Liz will play a critical role in support of our North American Retail and Real Estate Services,” said Frank Morton, Chief Investment Officer at Gordon Brothers. “She works collaboratively with leaders across the firm and will continue to foster business development and deliver our integrated solutions to new and existing clients.”

“With over 15 years at Gordon Brothers, I look forward to continuing to support the firm’s success, foster existing client relationships and establish new ones, and build upon the impressive global reach and incredible growth,” said Blue.

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers has maximized liquidity through realizable asset value by providing the people, expertise and capital to solve business challenges. Our solutions-oriented approach across asset services, lending, financing and trading gives clients the insights, strategies and time to optimize asset values throughout the business cycle. We work across the full spectrum of assets globally with deep expertise in retail, commercial, industrial, brands and real estate. We are headquartered in Boston with over 30 offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Lauren Nadeau Gordon Brothers 16174226599 lnadeau@gordonbrothers.com

