High Wire Networks – Overwatch Launches Risk-as-a-Service Offering to Help Organizations Stay Ahead of Emerging Cyber Threats

BATAVIA, Ill., April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Wire Networks, Inc. (OTCQB: HWNI), a leader in managed cybersecurity services, today announced the launch of Risk-as-a-Service (RaaS), a new professional service offering from its Overwatch cybersecurity division, designed to help organizations continuously identify, analyze, and mitigate cybersecurity risks.

Unlike one-time assessments, Overwatch’s RaaS is a comprehensive, ongoing program that empowers mid-market and enterprise customers to manage risk proactively. The new service combines ongoing threat detection, regulatory compliance monitoring, and expert-led incident response planning, backed by real-time analytics, to strengthen organizations’ cyber resilience without needing a large in-house team.

"Security is not just about risk mitigation and elimination of risk; it's about prioritization. Businesses don't have infinite resources and need to quickly and efficiently figure out which actions deliver maximum value for the effort. Our RaaS offering provides our customers a way to make such decisions quickly and efficiently," said Kim Jones, High Wire – Overwatch CISO.

The Overwatch RaaS Platform Includes:

Risk Baseline Assessments: Evaluate current security posture and identify the most critical vulnerabilities.

Evaluate current security posture and identify the most critical vulnerabilities. Real-Time Threat Detection & Alerting: Stay ahead of adversaries with always-on threat monitoring.

Stay ahead of adversaries with always-on threat monitoring. Regulatory Compliance Monitoring: Automate compliance tracking across HIPAA, GDPR, and CMMC standards.

Automate compliance tracking across HIPAA, GDPR, and CMMC standards. Incident Response Planning & Support: Be prepared with tailored plans and expert guidance during a security event.

Be prepared with tailored plans and expert guidance during a security event. Analytics & Reporting Dashboards: Gain visibility into evolving risks and performance against key metrics.

Gain visibility into evolving risks and performance against key metrics. Ongoing Risk Posture Monitoring: Ensure continuous improvement with recurring analysis and risk insights.

"Our Risk-as-a-Service model isn’t just about delivering another report—it’s about delivering ongoing insight, action, and results," said Ed Vasko, High Wire – Overwatch CEO. "This is a smarter way to scale risk management in today’s threat environment, especially for businesses without the resources to build a full internal risk and compliance team."

RaaS is ideal for small to mid-sized enterprises, government agencies, and large organizations looking to augment their existing programs with continuous protection and expert oversight. Real-world applications include healthcare providers using RaaS to streamline HIPAA compliance or manufacturers maintaining CMMC alignment while managing complex threat landscapes.

By leveraging best-in-class tools and partnerships, Overwatch RaaS delivers cost-effective, scalable risk intelligence, empowering customers to make smarter decisions and reduce exposure across the enterprise.

About High Wire Networks

High Wire Networks, Inc. (OTCQB: HWNI) is a fast-growing, award-winning global provider of managed cybersecurity. Through over 200 channel partners, it delivers trusted managed services for more than 1,100 managed security customers worldwide. End customers include Fortune 500 companies and many of the nation’s largest government agencies. Its U.S.-based 24/7 Network Operations Center and Security Operations Center is located in Chicago, Illinois.



High Wire was ranked by Frost & Sullivan as a Top 15 Managed Security Service Provider in the Americas for 2024. It was also named to CRN’s MSP 500 and Elite 150 lists of the nation’s top IT managed service providers for 2023 and 2024.



Learn more at HighWireNetworks.com. Follow the company on X, view its extensive video series on YouTube or connect on LinkedIn.



