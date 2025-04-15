Scooter’s Coffee® Launches Revamped Rewards Program Featuring Expanded Redemption Options, Faster Earning and Enhanced Status Levels

The redesigned Scooter's Coffee Rewards program provides flexibliity in how customers can redeem rewards, opportunities to earn rewards faster, and enhanced status levels to make it even more rewarding to Scoot On Around®.

OMAHA, Neb., April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scooter’s Coffee has launched a redesigned rewards program which offers more flexible redemption options, faster ways to earn rewards and enhanced status levels and badges designed to better reward top customers.

The new program launches today to all Scooter’s Coffee mobile app members. All free drinks earned in the old program will still be available for members, but they will now have the option to redeem rewards points, known as Smiles, for an expanded menu of options including drink add-ons, food, and kid’s items. As part of the migration to the new program, members who had Smiles that had not yet been redeemed have received a one-time Smiles boost to reflect the new program’s earn rate structure.

More Flexibility in Redeeming Rewards

The new program introduces flexibility for members through expanded redemption options that now include nearly every item on the Scooter’s Coffee menu. For the first time, customers can redeem Smiles for food items, drink modifiers like cold foam and extra espresso shots, and cans of Red Bull®. That’s something to smile about!

The redesigned My Rewards tab within the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app showcases redemption items grouped based on the number of Smiles required to redeem. Once a member earns enough Smiles, they can choose a reward to add to their wallet and redeem on a future order.

The new My Rewards tab also provides members with an easy way to view available rewards, track Smiles history and view their status.

Earn Smiles and Rewards Faster

In the new Scooter’s Coffee Rewards program structure, members can unlock rewards even faster by earning 5 smiles for every $1 spent when they pay for their purchase directly through the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app. This includes either placing a mobile order or using Scan and Pay at pickup using the app. Members who scan their app to earn rewards but not to pay for their purchase will continue to receive 3 Smiles per $1 spent.

Relationship Status: Buddy, Bestie, or Ride-or-Die?

Our new rewards program features three status levels: Buddy, Bestie, and Ride-or-Die. While every customer starts at Buddy status, only the most dedicated Scooter’s Coffee fans will reach the pinnacle, the highest of highs, the superior status where no Scooter’s Coffee fan has gone before: Ride-or-Die status!

The more often customers Scoot On Around® to make a purchase at a Scooter’s Coffee location each month, the higher their status. Higher status levels bring greater rewards including bonus Smiles awarded on every purchase, enhanced birthday awards, and exclusive offers. Customers can also unlock exclusive badges in the app for completing challenges, achieving membership milestones, completing purchase streaks, and purchasing specific products.

Learn more about the upgraded Scooter’s Coffee rewards program and start earning Smiles and badges today when you download the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app and Scoot on Around to your local Scooter’s Coffee location.

###

Media Kit Availability

A high-resolution graphic for the rewards program, video b-roll of Scooter's Coffee drinks and stores, and general Scooter's Coffee photo and logos can be downloaded here: Scooter's Coffee Rewards Media Kit.

About Scooter’s Coffee

Founded in 1998 by Don and Linda Eckles in Bellevue, Nebraska, Scooter’s Coffee has been known ever since for “Amazing People, Amazing Drinks…Amazingly Fast!®” Today, you can Scoot On Around® to more than 870 Scooter’s Coffee locations across 31 states. Guided by our core values of Integrity, LOVE, Humility, and Courage, we are committed to creating an amazing experience for each life we touch.

Customers love us for our signature Caramelicious® and other espresso and caffeinated drinks, Red Bull® Infusions, slow-steeped cold brew, kids options, fruit smoothies, fresh-baked pastries, breakfast options, and more — all served fast and friendly through our drive-thru kiosks and coffeehouses. Earn Smiles for each purchase to fuel your next Scooter’s Coffee run – because You Earned It!

For more information, download the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app or visit us online at scooterscoffee.com, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Threads, or X.

Attachment

Brandon Bartling Scooter's Coffee 5312572794 brandon.bartling@scooterscoffee.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.