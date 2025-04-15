Ingersoll Rand Further Enhances Air Treatment Capabilities with Two Acquisitions

Execution of bolt-on acquisition strategy continues to enhance company’s durable financial profile by adding highly complementary products and capabilities focused on high-growth, sustainable end markets

Acquisitions will expand Ingersoll Rand’s product and technology portfolio with additional chiller and onsite gas generation offerings and support the company’s in-region for the region strategy

Acquisitions have a combined pre-synergy Adjusted EBITDA purchase multiple of high-single digits



DAVIDSON, N.C., April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingersoll Rand Inc., (NYSE: IR) a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and life science and industrial solutions, has acquired G & D Chillers, Inc. (“G & D”) and Advanced Gas Technologies Inc. (“AGT”) for a combined purchase price of approximately $27 million to further grow the company’s air treatment portfolio.

G & D, headquartered in the United States, builds premium glycol chillers to cool liquids, especially in applications requiring temperatures below freezing, like in breweries, wineries, and food processing. G & D expands Ingersoll Rand’s manufacturing, engineering, and Engineer to Order (ETO) capabilities for chillers in the North American market.

AGT, headquartered in Ontario, Canada, is a custom designer and supplier of onsite gas generation systems serving industrial customers primarily in Canada. This acquisition adds new packaging capabilities and an established channel presence.

G & D and AGT will both join the Industrial Technologies and Services segment (IT&S).

“I would like to extend a warm welcome to the employees of G & D and AGT,” said Vicente Reynal, chairman and chief executive officer of Ingersoll Rand. “Both are solid businesses with strong performance and growth potential backed by great teams. Their offerings in the air treatment space will be beneficial as we continually look for ways to better serve our customers.”

About Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR), driven by an entrepreneurial spirit and ownership mindset, is dedicated to Making Life Better for our employees, customers, shareholders, and planet. Customers lean on us for exceptional performance and durability in mission-critical flow creation and life science and industrial solutions. Supported by over 80+ respected brands, our products and services excel in the most complex and harsh conditions. Our employees develop customers for life through their daily commitment to expertise, productivity, and efficiency. For more information, visit www.IRCO.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to Ingersoll Rand Inc.’s (the “Company” or “Ingersoll Rand”) expectations regarding the performance of its business, its financial results, its liquidity and capital resources and other non-historical statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “target,” “endeavor,” “seek,” “predict,” “intend,” “strategy,” “plan,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “on track to” “will continue,” “will likely result,” “guidance” or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than historical facts are forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on Ingersoll Rand’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from these current expectations. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. The inclusion of such statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates or expectations will be achieved. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such plans, estimates or expectations include, among others, (1) adverse impact on our operations and financial performance due to natural disaster, catastrophe, global pandemics (including COVID-19), geopolitical tensions, cyber events or other events outside of our control; (2) unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from completed and proposed business combinations; (3) uncertainty of the expected financial performance of the Company; (4) failure to realize the anticipated benefits of completed and proposed business combinations; (5) the ability of the Company to implement its business strategy; (6) difficulties and delays in achieving revenue and cost synergies; (7) inability of the Company to retain and hire key personnel; (8) evolving legal, regulatory and tax regimes; (9) changes in general economic and/or industry specific conditions; (10) actions by third parties, including government agencies; and (11) other risk factors detailed in Ingersoll Rand’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), as such factors may be updated from time to time in its periodic filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. The foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive.

Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Ingersoll Rand undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or development, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Matthew.Fort@irco.com

Media:

Sara.Hassell@irco.com



