ESGold Corp. Issues Corporate Update as It Advances Toward Production and Expanded Exploration at Montauban

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN - ESGold Corp. (“ESGold” or the “Company”) (CSE: ESAU | OTCQB: ESAUF | FSE: Z7D) Canada’s next gold and silver producer, is pleased to provide a corporate update outlining recent milestones, exploration progress, and upcoming catalysts as the Company moves steadily toward production at its fully permitted Montauban Project in Quebec.

Over the past several months, ESGold has delivered a series of strategic advancements across financing, exploration, and corporate development. These steps form the foundation of the Company’s dual-track strategy—generating near-term cash flow through tailings reprocessing while unlocking the broader district-scale exploration potential of its 13,000-hectare Montauban land package.

Recent Highlights

C$3.4M Strategic Financing Closed

On April 4, 2025, ESGold successfully closed a non-brokered private placement, enabling the initiation of final construction at the Montauban mill circuit. This milestone positions the Company to commence gold and silver production in Q3 2025.

ANT Survey Reaches Final Phase

The Ambient Noise Tomography (ANT) geophysical program is now in its final stage. Initial readings exceeded expectations, reaching depths of over 800m—well beyond the original 400m target. This advanced 3D imaging is expected to reveal the full size, shape, and continuity of mineralized systems for the first time in Montauban’s 110-year history.

Broken Hill Geological Analogue Unveiled

A detailed structural and mineralogical comparison to Australia’s Broken Hill deposit—one of the richest silver-lead-zinc discoveries in history—suggests Montauban may host a similarly complex and high-grade system at depth.

Rhodonite Identified at Montauban

The recent identification of rhodonite, a key pathfinder mineral often associated with Broken Hill-type systems, further validates the geological model and strengthens the case for discovery potential beneath known mineralized zones.

What’s Next for ESGold

With momentum accelerating, ESGold is preparing for a series of transformative milestones:

3D Model Generation Underway

The recovery of ANT survey equipment is complete, and the Company is now compiling and interpreting the data. A comprehensive 3D geological model is expected to be completed by the end of April. Subsequently, this model will be used to further incorporate historical data, VTEM results, and ANT imaging to generate refined exploration targets.

Construction Phase

As the Company advances toward production, contractors are currently being vetted for the upcoming construction phase at Montauban. This critical step follows the recent financing and will pave the way for the final buildout of the mill circuit, ensuring ESGold remains on track to achieve first gold and silver pour in Q3 2025.



Exploration Strategy Evolution

Pending interpretation of the current survey, ESGold is evaluating the potential for a broader, property-wide ANT program to systematically test the full extent of the Montauban system.



Updated PEA

An updated Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) is in progress and will reflect current all-time-high gold and silver prices.



Grant Strategy

The Company plans to engage a dedicated grant consulting team in the coming weeks to initiate provincial and federal funding applications. Quebec is one of the world’s most supportive jurisdictions for mining innovation and sustainability, with generous programs for clean extraction, remediation, and exploration. ESGold expects the timing of potential grant funding to align with first production at Montauban.



Other Corporate News

The Company has issued to officers and directors a total of 1.65 million common shares via the Company’s Omnibus Incentive Program. These securities are subject to a quarterly vesting provisions and a statutory hold period expiring in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

A Vision for Leadership

As construction moves forward and the market environment for gold and silver strengthens, ESGold is executing on its vision to become a modern leader in mining—balancing near-term revenue generation with scientific discovery and responsible environmental stewardship.

“The last few months have been foundational for ESGold, and we are entering a new phase with strong technical footing, capital in hand, and a clear path forward,” said Brad Kitchen, President of ESGold. “With exploration underway and production imminent, we are building more than a mine— one of Canada’s next precious metals producers.”

The Company will continue to provide regular updates as major developments unfold across construction, exploration, and corporate initiatives.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by John Langton, M.Sc., P. Geo., an independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About ESGold Corp.

ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU | OTCQB: ESAUF | FSE: Z7D) is a fully permitted, pre-production resource company at the forefront of clean mining and exploration innovation. With proven expertise in Quebec, the Company is advancing its projects toward production and feasibility while delivering long-term value through sustainable resource recovery and exploration. ESGold’s flagship Montauban property, located 80 kilometers west of Quebec City, serves as a model for responsible mining practices, combining near-term production with district-scale discovery potential.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are based on assumptions and expectations that involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially. Forward-looking information includes statements regarding the expected use of proceeds, the development and construction timelines of the Montauban Project, future production, and anticipated project milestones. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking information contained in this release is qualified by these cautionary statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

