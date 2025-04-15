Beyond Green Spotlights Hospitality’s Role in a More Sustainable Future This Earth Month

A global portfolio of sustainability-driven hotels, resorts, and lodges, Beyond Green and its members champion the transformative power of travel as a force for good

NEW YORK, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As travelers increasingly seek responsible choices and businesses navigate the complexities of sustainable growth, collaboration has never been more critical. At the Beyond Green inaugural Global Leadership Summit, member hotel leaders from around the world united with a shared mission: to leverage the power of community, loyalty, and strategic partnerships to shape a more sustainable future.

Hosted last month at Cavallo Point, one of Beyond Green’s founding member hotels, the Summit was designed both as a forum for discussion and as a catalyst for action. Through thought-provoking panels, cross-sector collaboration, and hands-on strategy sessions, attendees explored innovative ways to amplify impact, drive guest engagement, and harness the collective strength of the Beyond Green network to connect travelers with sustainability-driven stays and foster meaningful industry-wide change.

“The Summit wasn’t just about defining a roadmap – it was about amplifying real-world impact,” said Lindsey Ueberroth, CEO of Beyond Green. “Throughout the event, a diverse group of Beyond Green hoteliers shared more about their on-the-ground sustainability initiatives, showcasing travel experiences that empower both travelers and local communities. These leaders demonstrated that sustainability isn’t just a responsibility – it’s an opportunity.”

From Colombia to California, Costa Rica to Mongolia and beyond, Beyond Green properties are driving meaningful change at the hotel level while inspiring travelers to be part of the movement through tangible actions. Examples include:

Hotel Las Islas (Cartagena, Colombia): Situated on Barú Island in the Colombian Caribbean, Hotel Las Islas is at the forefront of environmental conservation. Partnering with the Malpelo Foundation, the property has restored over 95,530 mangrove plants and regenerated more than 250 square meters of coral reef habitat. A water desalination system benefits both guests and the local community, while 80% of the hotel's staff come from Barú, supporting local employment and economic growth.





Post Ranch Inn (Big Sur, California, USA): Perched high above the Pacific Ocean, Post Ranch Inn is a model for sustainable luxury. Designed by architect Mickey Muennig, the property uses natural materials such as wood, stone, and passive solar heat, seamlessly blending with its environment. Ninety of its 100 acres are protected, including a 36-acre conservation easement supporting rare and endangered species. Guests and the hotel contribute to the Post Ranch Inn Big Sur Community Fund, benefiting local organizations in Monterey County. A 990-panel solar array reduces carbon emissions by 600,000 pounds annually, while farm-driven dining and conservation efforts further underscore its commitment to sustainability.





SCP Corcovado Wilderness Lodge (Bahia Drake, Costa Rica): Located within Corcovado National Park, one of the most biodiverse regions in the world, SCP Corcovado Wilderness Lodge offers a secluded rainforest retreat with a strong conservation mission. Partnering with NGOs like Innoceana, the lodge engages guests in hands-on marine conservation activities, including scuba diving expeditions focused on data collection and species identification. Its 'Zero Waste' restaurant eliminates single-use plastics, ensuring sustainability remains at the core of its hospitality model.





The Parkside Hotel & Spa (Victoria, Canada): The Parkside Hotel & Spa champions sustainable tourism on Vancouver Island, with initiatives such as on-site beekeeping, green roofs, and waste reduction programs. A partnership with Veritree enables the planting of one kelp for every guest stay—ten if guests decline housekeeping—helping to protect marine biodiversity. The hotel is also committed to environmental education, fostering awareness of conservation and local culture among guests and staff alike. Most recently, The Parkside Hotel & Spa has partnered with Sierra Club BC to further support environmental stewardship through community engagement and education, working together to inspire meaningful action for climate and nature in British Columbia.





The Ranch at Laguna Beach (Laguna Beach, California, USA): The Ranch at Laguna Beach merges luxury with cutting-edge sustainability practices. Its Bottles to Bunkers program repurposes used glass into fine sand for the golf course, while its half-acre sustainable farm supplies fresh ingredients for its culinary program. Through partnerships with organizations like The Ocean Institute and Laguna Canyon Foundation, the resort supports habitat restoration and marine education initiatives. Advanced water reclamation systems conserve 21 million gallons of water annually, reinforcing the property's commitment to resource conservation.





Three Camel Lodge (South Gobi, Mongolia): Deep in Mongolia's Gobi Desert, Three Camel Lodge is a leader in community-based conservation. The lodge's Mongolian Bankhar Dog Project helps protect livestock and mitigate human-wildlife conflict with species such as wolves and snow leopards. The property funds scientific expeditions that have led to significant fossil discoveries, including a new dinosaur species. Three Camel Lodge also invests in cultural preservation by supporting traditional music and dance education, offering scholarships for performing arts students, and employing an all-Mongolian staff with a focus on empowering women in leadership roles.



Together, these efforts embody the broader mission of Beyond Green – to support its members, inspire collective action, and connect conscious travelers with experiences that prioritize people, place, and planet. As part of this mission, Beyond Green offers travelers an easy way to support sustainability through every stay.

This commitment is further reinforced through I Prefer Hotel Rewards, the world’s largest points-based loyalty program for independent hotels, with more than 5 million travelers enrolled globally. As part of Preferred Travel Group, Beyond Green’s parent company, these member hotels participate in the program, which is complimentary to join. Members earn and redeem points, enjoy exclusive benefits, and book with confidence — knowing their travel dollars are directly supporting properties that are doing the real work to drive positive change. Through I Prefer, guests become part of a growing global community using travel as a force for good.

To find out more about Beyond Green or book a stay, travelers are invited to visit the brand website: www.staybeyondgreen.com.

ABOUT BEYOND GREEN

Guided by a passion to embrace travel as a force for good, Beyond Green is a global portfolio of some of planet Earth’s most sustainable accommodations, representing more than 50 hotels, resorts, and lodges across 22 countries. Dedicated to creating a more purposeful way to explore the world, Beyond Green connects conscientious travelers with properties committed to the three pillars of sustainable tourism: environmentally friendly practices that go beyond the basics; the protection of natural and cultural heritage; and the enhancement of social and economic well-being in local communities. To ensure these standards are met, each member property undergoes a rigorous vetting process based on over 50 sustainability indicators that align with global sustainable tourism standards and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Owned and operated by Preferred Travel Group, the family-owned company that also manages Preferred Hotels & Resorts, Historic Hotels of America, and Historic Hotels Worldwide, Beyond Green offers a new way to experience genuine hospitality, benefiting both people and the planet. For more information, visit www.StayBeyondGreen.com.

ABOUT PREFERRED TRAVEL GROUP

Owned and operated by the Ueberroth Family, Preferred Travel Group is the parent company of brands and programs such as Preferred Hotels & Resorts, Beyond Green, Historic Hotels of America, Historic Hotels Worldwide, and PTG Consulting, representing more than 1,100 hotels, resorts, and residences across 90 countries, in addition to a global portfolio of destination marketing organizations and tourist boards. With more than 350 seasoned associates situated across 35 countries, the company connects independent hotels, hospitality companies, and destinations to key markets worldwide through strategic branding, sales, integrated marketing, revenue management, distribution services, and other consultancy services. Fueled by its brand promise, Believe in Travel, the company and its hotel and travel brands champion an unwavering belief in the transformative power of travel and its ability to enrich lives, inspire a greater respect for the planet, and expand hearts and minds to other cultures and ways of living. For more information visit PreferredTravelGroup.com.

