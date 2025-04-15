NeOnc Technologies Global Patent Portfolio Covers Core Pipeline Across All Major Pharmaceutical Markets

-- 176 Patents Issued and Outstanding Reinforces NeOnc’s Competitive Position --

CALABASAS, Calif., April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTHI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel oncology and neurology therapeutics, today announced that its global patent portfolio totals 176, reinforcing its competitive position.

The Company’s IP portfolio, covering its core pipeline, currently comprises 126 issued patents - 29 in the United States and 97 internationally; and 50 pending patents - 19 in the United States and 31 internationally.

NeOnc’s expanding IP portfolio reflects its innovation engine as well as its commitment to protecting and maximizing the commercial potential of its therapeutic candidates, globally. The Company’s IP protections span all major pharmaceutical markets, including the U.S., European Union, China, Japan, Brazil, and Australia, as the Company advances its portfolio of next-generation therapeutics toward regulatory approval.

“Intellectual property is a cornerstone of our strategy, and the strength of our global patent portfolio reflects the depth of our innovation and the breadth of our ambition,” said Amir Heshmatpour, Executive Chairman and President of NeOnc Technologies. “This portfolio enhances our ability to protect our breakthroughs in oncology and neurology, including our intranasal drug delivery platform, and safeguards our proprietary capability to bio-conjugate existing standard-of-care treatments like TMZ. Together, these protections ensure a strong foundation for long-term value creation for shareholders and life-changing solutions for patients.”

NeOnc’s lead programs — including NEO100, NEO212, NEO214, and NEO400 — are protected by extensive patent coverage, notably:

NEO100 , ultrapure perillyl alcohol, which is covered by eight U.S. patents expiring between 2031 and 2036, with potential extensions via the FDA’s patent term extension program and additional exclusivity through NEO100’s Orphan Drug Designation.

, ultrapure perillyl alcohol, which is covered by eight U.S. patents expiring between 2031 and 2036, with potential extensions via the FDA’s patent term extension program and additional exclusivity through NEO100’s Orphan Drug Designation. NEO212 and NEO214 , structurally unique perillyl alcohol conjugates, which benefit from Orange Book eligibility and new chemical entity data exclusivity provisions post-approval.

, structurally unique perillyl alcohol conjugates, which benefit from Orange Book eligibility and new chemical entity data exclusivity provisions post-approval. NEO400 , a topical anticancer agent, that recently has secured broad patent coverage in Europe, with similar filings underway globally.

, a topical anticancer agent, that recently has secured broad patent coverage in Europe, with similar filings underway globally. Additionally, the Company holds key patents for the use of its compounds in permeabilizing the blood-brain barrier, with protections extending into 2039.

“Our mission is to bring paradigm-shifting therapies to patients with some of the most challenging conditions, and our growing patent estate gives us the platform to do just that,” said Dr. Thomas Chen, CEO of NeOnc Technologies. “We will continue to invest aggressively in IP as we advance toward clinical and regulatory milestones across our pipeline.”

ABOUT NEONC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.

NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the development and commercialization of central nervous system therapeutics that are designed to address the persistent challenges in overcoming the blood-brain barrier. The company’s NEO™ drug development platform has produced a portfolio of novel drug candidates and delivery methods with patent protections extending to 2038. These proprietary chemotherapy agents have demonstrated positive effects in laboratory tests on various types of cancers and in clinical trials treating malignant gliomas. NeOnc’s NEO100™ and NEO212™ therapeutics are in Phase II human clinical trials and are advancing under FDA Fast-Track and Investigational New Drug (IND) status. The company has exclusively licensed an extensive worldwide patent portfolio from the University of Southern California consisting of issued patents and pending applications related to NEO100, NEO212, and other products from the NeOnc patent family for multiple uses, including oncological and neurological conditions.

For more about NeOnc and its pioneering technology, visit neonc.com .

