Atrato Onsite Energy announces new £250m asset backed security warehouse (ABS warehouse) to finance solar photovoltaic systems in the UK

The facility will be financed by Barclays Bank PLC for an amount up to £250,000,000 and is the first ABS warehouse to be issued in the UK solar Commercial and Industrial (C&I) sector.

LONDON, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atrato Onsite Energy, the UK C&I solar specialist owned by Brookfield Renewables and Real Assets Investment Management Ltd announces it has entered into an ABS warehouse to support its investment into C&I solar projects in the UK. Atrato Onsite Energy focuses on providing long-term, low-cost energy to UK corporates and is targeting £1bn of investment in solar by 2030.

Since launching in November 2021, Atrato Onsite Energy has developed a portfolio of more than 240MW of solar assets which generate clean energy that would otherwise have resulted in 50,000 tonnes of annual CO 2 emissions, equivalent to planting 2,000,000 trees.(1) Since being acquired in November 2024, Atrato Onsite Energy has signed 10 power purchase agreements and reached financial close on 42MW of projects.

The ABS warehouse was financed by Barclays Bank PLC and will be used to accelerate Atrato’s roll out of rooftop and ground mounted solar to customers. The transaction involved Norton Rose Fulbright as legal adviser to Atrato Onsite Energy and Hogan Lovells as legal adviser to Barclays.

Gurpreet Gujral, CEO of Atrato Onsite Energy said

"We have developed a strong portfolio of solar projects, working with customers such as Amazon, Britvic, Nissan, and Tesco. With unprecedented demand for our solar solutions, this new facility provides us with an additional £250 million of capacity, on top of the capital support from our investors. This enables us to tap into our pipeline and brings us closer to our goal of becoming the largest provider of C&I solar in Europe."

Gordon Beck, Head of Corporate & Sustainable Securitisation EMEA of Barclays Bank PLC said

"We are proud to support Atrato Onsite Energy with this landmark financing, demonstrating our commitment to enabling corporates to transition to cleaner sources of energy whilst fostering sustainable economic growth in our UK home market. Barclays is committed to supporting clients with their transition and has a target to facilitate $1trn of Sustainable and Transition Finance by 2030 to support the delivery of such activities."

About Atrato Onsite Energy

Atrato Onsite Energy is an independent power producer launched in November 2021 and is one of the largest commercial and industrial solar companies in the UK.

In November 2024 leading infrastructure investors, Brookfield Renewables and Real Assets Investment Management Ltd, acquired the company and subsequently de-listed it from the London Stock Exchange. The company continues its strategy to develop and invest in renewable energy infrastructure, delivering clean energy to commercial and industrial customers.

(1) Full year generation on fully operational portfolio



Contact Christopher Fearon, Director Chris.fearon@roofenergy.uk

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.