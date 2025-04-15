Advanced Flower Capital Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for the First Quarter Ending March 31, 2025

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Flower Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: AFCG) (“AFC”) today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 on Wednesday, May 14th, 2025 before market open. Management will review AFC’s financial results at 10:00 am ET via webcast available on the Investor Relations website at AFC – Investor Relations. Participants are also invited to access the conference call by registering in advance at this link. A replay will be available one hour after the event.

AFC distributes its earnings releases via its website and email lists. Those interested in receiving firm updates by email can sign up for them here.

About Advanced Flower Capital

Advanced Flower Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) is a leading commercial mortgage REIT that provides institutional loans to state-law compliant cannabis operators in the U.S. Through the management team’s deep network and significant credit and cannabis expertise, AFC originates, structures, underwrites and manages loans ranging from $10 million to over $100 million, typically secured by quality real estate assets, license value and cash flows. It is based in West Palm Beach, Florida. For additional information regarding the company, please visit https://advancedflowercapital.com/.

Investor Relations Contact

Advanced Flower Capital

Robyn Tannenbaum

561-510-2293

ir@advancedflowercapital.com

Media Contact

Collected Strategies

Jim Golden / Jack Kelleher

AFCG-CS@collectedstrategies.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.