Golden State’s Asset Management Program Expands Offerings and Enhances Advisor Support by Partnering with WealthShield

SOUTH COAST METRO, Calif., April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden State Asset Management (“GSAM”) is pleased to announce a series of strategic enhancements designed to further empower financial advisors and their clients. These initiatives, set to launch throughout 2025, reflect GSAM’s commitment to delivering sophisticated investment strategies and increased operational support.

Golden State Asset Management is Golden State’s internal asset management program, designed to help advisors gain access to institutional investments that they may not necessarily have access to individually. The program is structured to simplify the complexities of portfolio management, allowing advisors to focus more on client relationships and strategic planning.

A key component of these enhancements is GSAM’s new relationship with WealthShield, led by Clint Sorenson. This partnership gives GSAM the ability to be nimble and implement strategies in response to market changes and diverse financial landscapes. The most recent addition to their portfolio line-up is a tactical momentum model tailored to manage steep market declines and enhance portfolio resilience during periods of high volatility.

“I am pleased to partner with Golden State to provide improved reporting tools, enhanced planning strategies, and deeper insights into portfolio performance and risk management. The collaboration with the team to implement the new tactical strategy on short notice and provide advisors with an opportunity to respond to the most recent market activity has been a fluid and efficient experience and I look forward to watching GSAM grow” says Clint Sorenson, Founder of WealthShield.

“We are committed to evolving with the financial landscape and ensuring that our advisors have the resources they need to serve their clients effectively,” said John Nahas, Founder and CEO at Golden State. “Along with WealthShield, we are strengthening our ability to provide cutting-edge investment solutions and continually enhancing our services.”

Looking ahead, GSAM will continue expanding its offerings with the planned introduction of Direct Indexing, OCIO Services1, and Custom Fixed Income Offerings. These initiatives will provide advisors with greater customization capabilities and improved strategies to meet the needs of their clients.

Golden State Asset Management remains dedicated to fostering strong relationships with advisors, offering them innovative investment solutions, and supporting their success in an ever-changing financial landscape.

About Golden State

The Golden State family of companies, comprised of Golden State Wealth Management, Golden State Equity Partners and Golden State Asset Management, are investment advisers registered with the SEC, dedicated to financial professionals and their clients. With over $4 billion in assets under care2 the firm’s initial company was founded in 2013 boasting an infrastructure that provides an extensive support network to its community of advisors. The Golden State family of companies is a multi-custodial firm that provides comprehensive tools and research necessary in today’s complex markets. Golden State’s flagship office is located in South Coast Metro, California. With offices across the country, Golden State is committed to creating an atmosphere that benefits both advisors and their clients. For more information about Golden State, visit www.teamgoldenstate.com.

About WealthShield

WealthShield is an investment company designed with the goal of helping entrepreneurial financial advisors succeed. With the belief that investor psychology is the driving force behind markets, WealthShield provides a strategy that assists in growing client wealth, while potentially reducing risk. Coupled with a unique investment approach and a cutting-edge digital platform, WealthShield provides advisors with the tools necessary to add scale and fuel business growth. WealthShield delivers consistent and reliable investment experience to advisors, so that they may grow their clients’ wealth in the long term.

1 Outsourced Chief Investment Officer: A comprehensive investment management solution providing institutional-quality portfolio oversight and research.

2 SEC Filings as of March 31, 2025; Golden State.

Legal Disclaimer:

