Alberta Cancer Foundation partners with CDL Cancer to advance oncology innovation

CALGARY, Alberta, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Destruction Lab (CDL) is pleased to announce that the Alberta Cancer Foundation (ACF) is joining the CDL Cancer program. This partnership brings together a shared commitment to accelerate the development and commercialization of cutting-edge technologies that aim to transform the future of cancer care.

Launched in 2022 in partnership with the Canadian Cancer Society, CDL Cancer is a unique startup program designed for founders commercializing transformative technologies that aim to change the standard of cancer care and improve patient outcomes. Alberta Cancer Foundation joins this initiative in 2025, further strengthening CDL’s mission to enhance the commercialization of science for the betterment of humankind.

Since its launch, CDL Cancer has graduated 18 startups that have collectively generated more than $375 million in equity value. Approximately 80% of these companies are projected to be in the clinic by 2027, with innovations that will improve the lives of an estimated 24 million+ patients globally.

CDL Cancer is delivered in partnership with founding partner, Canadian Cancer Society, and hosted at CDL-Toronto (Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto), CDL-Vancouver (Sauder School of Business, University of British Columbia), and in the 2025/26 program year, CDL will expand the program’s national reach with CDL-Rockies (Haskayne School of Business, University of Calgary). Beginning in October 2025 and concluding in June 2026, the nine-month program features four objective-setting sessions that connect founders with world-class mentors to refine their strategy, attract capital, and accelerate progress.

“Cancer touches the lives of nearly every person, whether directly or through a loved one. CDL supports founders who are working on breakthrough technologies across the cancer care continuum, and creating a pathway to impact millions of patients and families around the world,” said Sonia Sennik, Chief Executive Officer of Creative Destruction Lab. “Welcoming the Alberta Cancer Foundation as a CDL Cancer partner strengthens our ability to support Canada’s healthcare and research communities.”

“Cancer is an enormously complex challenge that takes all of us, working together, to address. Welcoming the Alberta Cancer Foundation as a partner on the CDL Cancer program strengthens our shared goal of improving the cancer experience for everyone, said Andrea Seale, CEO of the Canadian Cancer society. “We have big ambitions and are confident that together we can achieve them.”

“We’re proud to partner with CDL Cancer to help accelerate bold ideas that have the power to transform cancer care,” said Wendy Beauchesne, CEO of the Alberta Cancer Foundation. “Together, we’re creating more hope, more innovation, and more moments for those facing cancer.”

About Creative Destruction Lab

Creative Destruction Lab (CDL) is a nonprofit organization that delivers an objectives-based program for massively scalable, seed-stage, science- and technology-based companies. Its nine-month program allows founders to learn from experienced entrepreneurs, increasing their likelihood of success. Founded by Professor Ajay Agrawal in 2012 at the University of Toronto’s Rotman School of Management, the program has expanded and now has 12 sites across six countries: Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal, Halifax, Paris, Madison, Seattle, Estonia, Berlin, Melbourne, and College Station. Learn more at creativedestructionlab.com.

About Alberta Cancer Foundation

In the darkest moments of a cancer journey, we are the light. The Alberta Cancer Foundation exists to create more hope and more moments for all Albertans facing cancer, no matter where they live or the type of cancer they are facing. We surround patients and their families with love and support, while empowering the best and brightest to tackle the most difficult, challenging problems we face. As a single community of committed, passionate Albertans focused on a single goal, we are relentless in our pursuit of bringing the best cancer care and research possible to our province.

Together, we are creating more moments for more Albertans facing cancer.

