Basetwo Wins Top Prize at CIX Summit 2025, Selected for Startup World Cup

TORONTO, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Basetwo , an AI platform for manufacturing, has been recognized at the 2025 CIX Summit as the 2025 Canadian Regional Winner, positioning itself to represent Canada at the upcoming Startup World Cup in Silicon Valley this October.

At the esteemed CIX Summit, held at Toronto's Design Exchange, Basetwo was honored as one of the 24 recipients of the CIX Startup Awards. These awards celebrate Canada's most promising startups across various categories, with Basetwo distinguishing itself in the early-stage startup bracket. This recognition underscores Basetwo's commitment to innovation, market leadership, and impactful contributions to the manufacturing sector.

"We are thrilled and deeply honored to receive this recognition from the CIX Summit," said Thouheed Abdul Gaffoor, CEO of Basetwo. "This award is a testament to the dedication of our team and the transformative impact of our AI-powered solutions in optimizing manufacturing processes globally."

Basetwo's proprietary AI technology and platform empower manufacturing directors by harnessing AI-driven insights to streamline operations, pinpoint inefficiencies, and unlock new opportunities for operational excellence. This recognition comes on the heels of Basetwo's successful $16.5 million CAD Series A funding earlier this year, aimed at further enhancing its AI capabilities and expanding its market reach.

The Startup World Cup, scheduled for October in Silicon Valley, will provide Basetwo with a global stage to showcase its innovation. Competing against regional winners from around the world, Basetwo will present a four-minute pitch to a distinguished panel of judges and investors for a chance to secure a $1 million USD investment.

About Basetwo:

Basetwo is a Toronto-based startup that provides an AI platform designed to enhance manufacturing efficiency. Working with category leaders in the pharmaceutical and consumer goods industry, Basetwo has helped manufacturers improve yield, cycle time, and operational costs by over 20-30%.



