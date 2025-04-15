Galectin Therapeutics to Present at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) 2025 Congress

NORCROSS, Ga., April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT), the leading developer of therapeutics that target galectin-3 for patients with MASH cirrhosis and portal hypertension, today announced that it will attend the EASL 2025 meeting and deliver a scientific presentation in the late-breaking oral presentation session. The meeting will be held May 7-10, 2025, in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

“We are excited that data from our NAVIGATE study, evaluating belapectin, a galectin-3 inhibitor, in patients with MASH cirrhosis and portal hypertension, has been accepted as a late-breaking oral presentation. The selection of our abstract for an oral late-breaking session underscores the significance of these findings within the hepatology community. Through our belapectin program, we continue to advance understanding of liver cirrhosis — a condition that has long been overlooked despite its profound impact on patients’ lives. We’re looking forward to sharing the data with the scientific community at the EASL Congress. Additionally, we continue to analyze biomarker data from NAVIGATE, including the stand-alone 18-month trial data, as well as the 57 subjects completing 36-months. As patients are no longer being treated, we expect to share additional results in the second quarter of 2025.” said Dr. Khurram Jamil, Chief Medical Officer at Galectin Therapeutics.

Poster Presentation Details

Title: Belapectin at 2 mg/kg/LBW Reduces Varices Development in MASH Cirrhosis with Portal Hypertension: Results from the NAVIGATE Trial

Abstract Number: LB-006/ LB25183

Session: Poster, Complication of Cirrhosis, Portal Hypertension

Authors: Naim Alkhouri, Raj Vuppalanchi, Mazen Noureddin, Mitchell Shiffman, Eric J. Lawitz, Edward Mena, Nadege Gunn, Khurram Jamil, Stephen A. Harrison, Naga Chalasani

Date, time & location: Saturday, May 10, 2024: 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM, CET RAI Amsterdam

The presentation will be available for viewing by EASL attendees and will be posted on our website under the “Events & Presentations” page shortly after the congress.



About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics is dedicated to developing novel therapies to improve the lives of patients with chronic liver disease and cancer. Galectin’s lead drug belapectin is a carbohydrate-based drug that inhibits the galectin-3 protein, which is directly involved in multiple inflammatory, fibrotic, and malignant diseases, for which it has Fast Track designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The lead development program is in metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH, formerly known as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH) with cirrhosis, the most advanced form of MASH-related fibrosis. Liver cirrhosis is one of the most pressing medical needs and a significant drug development opportunity. Additional development programs are in treatment of combination immunotherapy for advanced head and neck cancers and other malignancies. Advancement of these additional clinical programs is largely dependent on finding a suitable partner. Galectin seeks to leverage extensive scientific and development expertise as well as established relationships with external sources to achieve cost-effective and efficient development. Additional information is available at www.galectintherapeutics.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events or future financial performance, and use words such as “may,” “estimate,” “could,” “expect”, “look forward”, “believe”, “hope” and others. They are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the statements. These statements include those regarding the hope that Galectin’s development program for belapectin will lead to the first therapy for the treatment of MASH, formerly known as NASH, with cirrhosis and those regarding the hope that our lead compounds will be successful in cancer immunotherapy and in other therapeutic indications. Factors that could cause actual performance to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, among others, full analysis of the NAVIGATE trial data may not product positive data; Galectin may not be successful in developing effective treatments and/or obtaining the requisite approvals for the use of belapectin or any of its other drugs in development; the Company may not be successful in scaling up manufacturing and meeting requirements related to chemistry, manufacturing and control matters; the Company’s current clinical trial and any future clinical studies may not produce positive results in a timely fashion, if at all, and could require larger and longer trials, which would be time consuming and costly; plans regarding development, approval and marketing of any of Galectin’s drugs are subject to change at any time based on the changing needs of the Company as determined by management and regulatory agencies; regardless of the results of any of its development programs, Galectin may be unsuccessful in developing partnerships with other companies or raising additional capital that would allow it to further develop and/or fund any studies or trials. Galectin has incurred operating losses since inception, and its ability to successfully develop and market drugs may be impacted by its ability to manage costs and finance continuing operations. For a discussion of additional factors impacting Galectin’s business, see the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and subsequent filings with the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although subsequent events may cause its views to change, management disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

Legal Disclaimer:

