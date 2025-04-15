Intermex Empowers Store Owners With Launch of Intermex SOMA: A Game-Changing Mobile App for Business Management on the Go

MIAMI, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI), a leading money remittance provider to Latin America and the Caribbean, has officially launched a new mobile platform designed to give Intermex agents real-time visibility into their business, right from the palm of their hand.

Intermex SOMA, short for Store Owner Management App, was built with one goal in mind: to make life easier for store owners. With just a few taps, agents can now track performance metrics, monitor commissions, stay updated on deals with real-time alerts, and even connect directly with their Intermex teams. It’s fast, intuitive, and created specifically to meet the day-to-day needs of our agent partners, most of whom are small business owners juggling multiple responsibilities.

“At Intermex, we believe technology should work for our partners, not the other way around,” said Marcelo Theodoro, Chief Product, Marketing & Digital Officer at Intermex. “Intermex SOMA is our way of saying, ‘We see you. We hear you. And we’re building tools that make your life easier and your business stronger.’ It’s all about giving our agents more control, more clarity, and more convenience.”

The Intermex SOMA app provides a simple yet powerful dashboard, offering monthly-to-date (MTD), year-to-date (YTD), month-over-month (MoM), and year-over-year (YoY) performance views, so agents can better understand how their Intermex services are performing. Instant push notifications alert them of important activity, while built-in contact features make it easy to get the support they need when they need it. Intermex SOMA takes everything that used to require a call, a spreadsheet, or a visit and puts it in one streamlined mobile experience.

Intermex SOMA reflects a broader commitment from Intermex to innovate with purpose. The launch is a major step forward in the company’s digitization and omnichannel strategies. And this is only the beginning. Future updates will expand Intermex SOMA’s functionality even further, offering tools for managing deals, accessing marketing materials, and unlocking new service features.

About International Money Express, Inc. (Intermex):

Founded in 1994, Intermex applies proprietary technology to enable consumers to send money from the United States, Canada, Spain, Italy, the United Kingdom, and Germany to more than 60 countries. The company facilitates digital money movement through its website and mobile app, as well as through a vast network of retail agents and company-operated stores. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Intermex also operates international offices in Puebla, Mexico; Guatemala City, Guatemala; London, England; and Madrid, Spain. Learn more at www.intermexonline.com .

Investor Relations Contact:

Alex Sadowski

Investor Relations Coordinator

ir@intermexusa.com

305-671-8000

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.