JBTC Announces 1st Quarter 2025 Earnings

JONESTOWN, Pa., April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JBT Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: JBTC) reported quarterly earnings of $1,687,000 or $0.69 per share for the first quarter of 2025 versus $1,307,000 or $0.54 per share in the prior year. President Troy A. Peters stated: “Focusing on net interest income and non-interest income sources drove our results in the first quarter. Net interest income after credit loss expense increased by 7.87% over the same period in the prior year and non-interest income increased by 13.13% led by debit card interchange. Interchange income was positively affected by increased transaction volume and amounts.”

More information can be found at OTC Markets at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/JBTC/overview.

Contact: Andrea Shetterly, EAA

ashetterly@jbt.bank

Jonestown Bank & Trust Co.

2 West Market Street

Jonestown, PA 17038-0717

Phone: 717-865-4246



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.