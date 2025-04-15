Sports in zero gravity - next level entertainment is about to become reality

© Blue Abyss

Blue Abyss and NovaCorp Aerospace have signed an agreement which is set to launch zero-gravity live sport and entertainment into the stratosphere.

This agreement demonstrates how Blue Abyss’ infrastructure can enable visionary organisations to explore new possibilities for human experience and commercial space applications.” — John Vickers, CEO of Blue Abyss

BROOK PARK, OH, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zero gravity sports with cameras rolling all the way. It might sound like the plot of a sci-fi blockbuster, but it’s about to become reality - thanks to a new partnership between two pioneers of extreme entertainment and space-tech innovation.Extreme environment training company Blue Abyss has signed a landmark deal with NovaCorp Aerospace, the visionary firm behind Genesis X - a mission set to deliver the world’s first live sports and entertainment experiences in zero gravity.Their secret sauce? Variable-gravity training, including micro-g and high-g through parabolic flight campaigns and human-rated centrifuge training. Their ultimate goal? Elite sports, in extreme environments To achieve these high-performance goals, athletes and crews would need to undergo intense astronaut-style training at Blue Abyss’s facilities - including parabolic flights that simulate microgravity, high-g sessions in the human-rated centrifuge, and other extreme environment simulations.These sessions would be used to test what it really takes to perform - and film - sport in the most hostile conditions imaginable. Every lift-off, spin, and slam, documented as part of a new genre of entertainment, building up to a final showdown where contenders could one day compete… in actual orbit. Alongside the action, Blue Abyss would help design the specialist equipment ‘payloads’ needed to safely film and fight in space, blending human performance, innovation, and cinematic experience.The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) lays the groundwork for a gravity-defying genre of sports and storytelling. NovaCorp’s Genesis X project - in collaboration with JLE Cinema Group - plans to capture every detail in the most extreme sporting venue of all: the edge of space.Enter, Blue Abyss, whose specialist infrastructure and training know-how has already attracted the attention of NASA.John Vickers, CEO of Blue Abyss commented on the MOU, “We are proud to work with NovaCorp Aerospace as they prepare for the next frontier in human performance and storytelling. This agreement demonstrates how Blue Abyss’ infrastructure can enable visionary organisations to explore new possibilities for human experience and commercial space applications.”The partnership will see Blue Abyss provide NovaCorp access to their cutting-edge parabolic flight services and high-spec training facilities, helping prepare the production crews and athletes for the intense physical and technical challenges of filming in variable-gravity conditions.Beyond entertainment, the collaboration also creates an opportunity for valuable clinical research, with the ability to study athletes in extreme environments providing unique insights into how the human body adapts in variable gravity environments - from cognitive function and psychological adaptability to neuromuscular control, vascular health and metabolic resilience.John Lewis, Founder and CEO of NovaCorp Aerospace added, “Blue Abyss’s expertise in simulating extreme environments makes them the perfect partner as we prepare for our future productions. As a former MMA fighter, I’ve always believed in pushing human limits, and with Blue Abyss, we’re laying the foundation for the next great leap in human entertainment and exploration.”With ambitions that stretch far beyond Earth’s atmosphere, the Genesis X mission represents a bold new era where sport, cinema and space collide.And with Blue Abyss backing the mission and the cameras ready to roll - all eyes are on the skies.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.