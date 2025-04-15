Aben Minerals Ltd. to Change Name to Aben Gold Corp.

Vancouver, BC, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aben Minerals Ltd. (TSX-V: ABM ) (OTCQB: ABNAF ) (Frankfurt: R26 ) (“Aben” or “the Company”) announces that it is proceeding with a name change from Aben Minerals Ltd. to Aben Gold Corp.

The Company’s share capitalization and trading symbol will remain the same.

The name change is subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company shall issue a subsequent news release confirming the effective date of the name change.

The Company purchased the domain rights to www.abengold.com and www.abengold.ca, the Company’s website url will be www.abengold.com upon completion and approval.

About Aben Minerals:

Aben Minerals is a Canadian gold exploration company with exploration projects in the Yukon Territory and British Columbia. The Company’s flagship, the 7,400-hectare, 100% owned Justin Gold Project is located in the southeast Yukon in the Tintina Gold Belt adjacent to Seabridge Gold’s 3 Aces Project. Aben Minerals also owns 100% of the Forrest Kerr Gold Project located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia and shares claims borders with Skeena’s KSP Project, and Seabridge Gold’s Iskut Project.

The Company’s goal is to increase shareholder value through new discoveries and developing exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.

The Company has 23.2 million shares outstanding.

