Ott Kaukver, Former Twilio CTO, Joins Veriff’s Board of Directors

Kaukver’s deep tech background and global experience scaling products will help drive innovation and growth amid increasing online fraud.

New York, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veriff, a global AI-native identity verification company powering trust infrastructure online, today announced the appointment of Ott Kaukver, former CTO of Twilio and Checkout.com, to its Board of Directors. Ott Kaukver’s appointment underscores Veriff’s commitment to making trust reliable and scalable online.

Kaukver joins Veriff’s board as the company scales globally from the USA and EMEA regions to LatAm and, most recently, to APAC. The company continues to report more than 80% year-over-year profitable revenue growth, with total volumes increasing by 335% and customer base growing by 71%. Recent wins beyond financial services include Uber and Bumble. This trend validates that Veriff’s trust infrastructure is becoming essential for every business online.

“Ott is a proven leader in scaling world-class tech into generational companies, driven by a strong engineering culture and relentless push for disruptive innovation,” said Kaarel Kotkas, founder and CEO of Veriff. “With Ott on board, we’re doubling down on Veriff’s tech leadership and global impact. Our tech in catching fraud like deepfakes sets us apart, surging the demand across the entire identity journey - be it liveness and biometric authentication, ID and age verification. I’m excited to have Ott join our mission to make the internet safer.”

“As an early investor, I’ve watched Veriff grow into a category leader with its AI-native product tackling the rising challenge of online fraud,” said Kaukver. “Veriff powering Silicon Valley tech giants across finance, gig economy, social, and e-commerce, proves the strength of its platform. I’m thrilled to join the board and help scale the most accurate identity solution in the industry—one that’s becoming mission-critical for every growing company.”

Kaukver’s career has been focused on building scalable product and development teams in growth environments. In addition to his experience as CTO for Twilio and Checkout.com, Kaukver was one of the early employees at Skype. During the eight years at Skype, he led software engineering efforts in the platform’s early days, helping scale the product tremendously.

With Kaukver joining, Veriff continues to fortify the strength of its board and the leadership team following the appointment of Jeffrey Guy as COO and President, and John Pickering as CFO.

About Veriff

Veriff is a global identity verification platform helping businesses build trust online. Our AI-native technology combines automation and human expertise to quickly and accurately verify users worldwide with minimal friction.

Trusted by leading companies like Blockchain, Bolt, Bumble, Deel, Monzo, Starship, Trustpilot, Uber, and Webull across finance, marketplaces, mobility, gaming, and other industries.

Our trust infrastructure helps businesses stay compliant, prevent fraud, protect users, and scale globally, enabling a safer, more transparent internet for everyone.

