NEWS: USA Comes Out on Top, with Six Bars Newly-Recognised by The Pinnacle Guide

NEW YORK, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pinnacle Guide - the global 1, 2 & 3 PIN recognition system for the world’s best cocktail bars - has added six US bars to its revered global list, with the most new bars added compared to any other country.

Featuring bars in Nashville and Fort Wayne as well as New York, Washington and Miami, The Pinnacle Guide now recognises bars in 13 states across America.

The Pinnacle Guide is considered to be the most comprehensive accolade for cocktail bars globally, rapidly becoming the ultimate symbol of excellence and a trusted resource for discerning drinkers around the world.

The pioneering recognition system was created with the mission to challenge the status quo and is the first to formally reward exemplary standards on both sides of the bar. The Pinnacle Guide first evaluates bars across key criteria, including staff welfare and sustainability efforts. This is followed by multiple in-person anonymous reviews by a global network of industry enthusiasts and experts.

USA PINNED BARS

(Recognised since launch - May 2024)



Allegory, Washington, D.C. (2 PINs)

Bitter & Twisted Cocktail Parlour, Phoenix, AZ (2 PINs)

Century Grand, Phoenix, AZ (2 PINs)

NEWLY ADDED : Copper Spoon, Fort Wayne, IN (1 PIN)

Cure, New Orleans, LA (1 PIN)

Happy Accidents, Albuquerque, NM (1 PIN)

Little Ned, New York City, NY (1 PIN)

Little Rituals, Phoenix, AZ (1 PIN)

Magnus on Water, Biddeford, ME (1 PIN)

Meteor, Minneapolis, MN (1 PIN)

Milady's, New York City, NY (1 PIN)

Otto’s High Dive, Orlando, FL (1 PIN)

Pretty Decent, Louisville, KY (2 PINs)

NEWLY ADDED : Service Bar, Washington, D.C. (1 PIN)

NEWLY ADDED : Sexy Fish, Miami, FL (1 PIN)

NEWLY ADDED : Shinji’s, New York City, NY (1 PIN)

Silver Lyan, Washington, D.C. (1 PIN)

The Dead Rabbit, New York City, NY (1 PIN)

Thunderbolt, Los Angeles, CA (2 PINs)

NEWLY ADDED : Thyme Bar, New York City, NY (1 PIN)

NEWLY ADDED : Tiger Bar, Nashville, TN (1 PIN)

True Laurel, San Francisco, CA (2 PINs)

In this announcement, 31 bars have been newly-recognised globally with PINs - 25 with 1 PIN and six with 2 PINs. No bar has been awarded 3 PINs, meaning Lyaness in London is still the only 3 PIN bar in the world.

There are now 85 PINNED bars in twelve countries since The Pinnacle Guide launched in May 2024 - with over a quarter (22) in the United States of America. See the full list HERE.

