Searcherries Report: Global Searches for 'AI Tools' Increase by 8,600% in Five Years

Global searches for the term "AI tools" have surged by an extraordinary 8,600% over the last five years.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global interest in the search term "AI tools" has grown by 8,600% over the past five years, according to the newly published 2025 SEO Statistics Report by Searcherries . This rise places "AI tools" among the most rapidly growing search queries during this period, outpacing other marketing-related terms.By comparison, searches for "SEO tools" rose by approximately 20%, while "marketing tools" experienced an estimated 45% increase. The significant growth in "AI tools" searches reflects a broader trend of increased attention to artificial intelligence in marketing and related fields.The data aligns with a wider industry movement toward integrating AI into routine marketing activities. Over 80% of marketers globally now report using AI technologies as part of their digital processes, with 85% citing time savings of four hours or more per week through automation.Additionally, 78% of marketers view AI as an important element in their long-term strategic planning. Around 20% of marketing teams reported productivity improvements of up to 50% after adopting AI solutions.Content development appears to be one of the main areas benefiting from AI adoption. The report indicates that 40% of content marketers use AI to create content outlines, while 54% use it for idea generation and keyword planning. These trends help explain the rising search volume for AI-based writing, optimization, and content creation tools. Searcherries.com is an SEO research and analytics platform that provides data on digital marketing trends and search behavior. The platform offers insights aimed at helping users understand shifts in search interest and make informed content strategy decisions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.