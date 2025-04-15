Brazil Potash Advances Autazes Project Construction With Signing of Fauna Rescue Contract

Strategic environmental milestone enables further site preparation for the Autazes Potash Project

Contract awarded to experienced Amazonian environmental services firm Ecology Suporte Ambiental e Engenharia with focus on local employment

MANAUS, Brazil, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brazil Potash Corp. ("Brazil Potash" or the "Company") (NYSE-American: GRO), a mineral exploration and development company with a potash mining project, the Autazes Project, today announced that its subsidiary Potássio do Brasil Ltda. has awarded a contract for fauna rescue services to Ecology Suporte Ambiental e Engenharia ("Ecology Suporte").

This contract represents a critical environmental milestone that advances the Autazes Potash Project toward construction, following the February approval for vegetation suppression activities announced previously.

The agreement covers comprehensive fauna management activities required prior to vegetation modification in designated project areas, in full compliance with environmental authorizations granted by the Amazonas Environmental Protection Institute (IPAAM). Specialized teams will identify, collect, and safely relocate native wildlife to suitable habitats, ensuring biodiversity conservation throughout the construction process.

"This contract marks another significant step forward in our responsible development of the Autazes Project," said Adriano Espeschit, President of Potássio do Brasil. "Ecology Suporte has extensive experience serving both public and private sector clients across the Amazon region, and we're confident they will ensure these critical activities are conducted with the highest standards of care and compliance."

The initial phase will focus on fauna management in priority areas including the mine, road, and port sections, followed by work in other project areas including the processing plant. All activities will be conducted according to detailed service orders aligned with Brazil Potash's comprehensive environmental management program.

About Brazil Potash

Brazil Potash (NYSE-American: GRO) (www.brazilpotash.com) is developing the Autazes Project to supply sustainable fertilizers to one of the world’s largest agricultural exporters. Brazil is critical for global food security as the country has amongst the highest amounts of fresh water, arable land, and an ideal climate for year-round crop growth, but it is vulnerable as it imported over 95% of its potash fertilizer in 2021, despite having what is anticipated to be one of the world’s largest undeveloped potash basins in its own backyard. The potash produced will be transported primarily using low-cost river barges on an inland river system in partnership with Amaggi (www.amaggi.com.br), one of Brazil’s largest farmers and logistical operators of agricultural products. With an initial planned annual potash production of up to 2.4 million tons per year, Brazil Potash’s management believes it could potentially supply approximately 20% of the current potash demand in Brazil. Management anticipates 100% of Brazil Potash’s production will be sold domestically to reduce Brazil’s reliance on potash imports while concurrently mitigating approximately 1.4 million tons per year of GHG emissions.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release includes forward-looking statements, which are statements that are not historical facts. Words such as “expects”, “anticipates” “believes” and “intends” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the fauna rescue contract, the Autazes Project, the planned production of potash, the benefits of the Autazes Project, and the Brazil’s agricultural industry are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and the supplemented PREP prospectus filed in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, other than Québec. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based, unless required by law.

Contact:

Brazil Potash Investor Relations

info@brazilpotash.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.