Beneficient to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on April 17, 2025

DALLAS, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beneficient (NASDAQ: BENF) (“Ben” or the “Company”), a technology-enabled platform providing exit opportunities and primary capital solutions and related trust and custody services to holders of alternative assets through its proprietary online platform AltAccess, is pleased to announce that it will present a brief corporate update at the Emerging Growth Conference on Thursday, April 17, 2025. The Company will host a webcast group presentation at 4:10 PM Eastern Time.

Investors can register in advance to attend the conference and receive any updates at: https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1705403&tp_key=612b99c876&sti=benf.

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event on EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel, http://www.YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference.

About Beneficient

Beneficient (Nasdaq: BENF) – Ben, for short – is on a mission to democratize the global alternative asset investment market by providing traditionally underserved investors − mid-to-high net worth individuals, small-to-midsized institutions and General Partners seeking exit options, anchor commitments and valued-added services for their funds− with solutions that could help them unlock the value in their alternative assets. Ben’s AltQuote® tool provides customers with a range of potential exit options within minutes, while customers can log on to the AltAccess® portal to explore opportunities and receive proposals in a secure online environment.

Its subsidiary, Beneficient Fiduciary Financial, L.L.C., received its charter under the State of Kansas’ Technology-Enabled Fiduciary Financial Institution (TEFFI) Act and is subject to regulatory oversight by the Office of the State Bank Commissioner.

For more information, visit www.trustben.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Matt Kreps: 214-597-8200, mkreps@darrowir.com

Michael Wetherington: 214-284-1199, mwetherington@darrowir.com

Investor Relations: investors@beneficient.com

