CNH to release 2025 First Quarter financial results on May 1

Basildon, April 15, 2025

CNH (NYSE: CNH) will release its financial results for the First Quarter of 2025 on Thursday, May 1, 2025. A live listen-only webcast of the financial results conference call will begin at 9:00 a.m. ET on the same day. It will be accessible at the following address: bit.ly/CNH_Q1_2025

For those unable to participate in the live session, a replay will remain archived in the Investor Relations section of the corporate website (www.cnh.com) for 12 months.

Those interested in participating in the Q&A session should connect via telephone at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the event.

Dial-in numbers:

U.S. Toll-Free: +1 (800) 715 9871

U.S. Local: +1 (646) 307 1963

International Local: registrations.events/directory/international/itfs.html

Conference ID: 5427559

Conference name: CNH

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNH) is a world-class equipment, technology and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company’s regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Hemisphere, a leading designer and manufacturer of high-precision satellite-based positioning, and heading technologies; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions.

Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH’s 35,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnh.com

For news from CNH and its Brands visit: media.cnh.com

Contacts:

Media Relations

Email: mediarelations@cnh.com

Investor Relations

Email: investor.relations@cnh.com

