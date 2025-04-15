EngageLab Powers the Success of a Leading Chinese Cross-Border B2B E-Commerce Platform Amid U.S. Market Surge

SINGAPORE, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EngageLab, a world-leading provider of AI-powered omnichannel customer engagement solutions, is proud to support the remarkable growth of a prominent Chinese cross-border B2B e-commerce platform, which recently surged to the #2 spot on the U.S. free iPhone app rankings, second only to ChatGPT. This unprecedented rise highlights the platform’s growing influence in the U.S. market and underscores the importance of cutting-edge email solutions in driving its success.

The platform’s rapid ascent comes amidst heightened interest in Chinese cross-border e-commerce, fueled by viral TikTok videos showcasing Chinese factories and their role in global manufacturing. This surge in visibility has led to a dramatic increase in app downloads, with U.S. downloads growing by 940% in just a few days. EngageLab’s advanced email solutions have played a pivotal role in helping the platform capitalize on this momentum, ensuring seamless communication with its global customer base and driving sustained engagement.

EngageLab: Empowering Cross-Border E-Commerce Success

As a trusted partner, EngageLab provides the platform with world-class email services designed to address the unique challenges of cross-border e-commerce. These include optimizing email deliverability, enhancing customer engagement, and supporting personalized communication at scale.

Key advantages of EngageLab’s email solutions include:

Unmatched Deliverability: A 99.97% inbox placement rate , achieved through advanced domain preheating, sender certification, and intelligent routing, ensures critical messages reach their intended audience.

A , achieved through advanced domain preheating, sender certification, and intelligent routing, ensures critical messages reach their intended audience. Global Infrastructure: Strategically distributed servers and outbound IPs enable high delivery rates and compliance with local regulations, meeting the demands of a global business.

Strategically distributed servers and outbound IPs enable high delivery rates and compliance with local regulations, meeting the demands of a global business. Personalized Engagement: Advanced user tagging and segmentation tools allow for tailored email campaigns that resonate with diverse customer segments, driving higher engagement and conversions.



Driving Results in a Competitive Market

The platform’s recent success in the U.S. market demonstrates the power of combining innovative marketing strategies with robust technology. With EngageLab’s support, the platform has achieved:

Over 90% email deliverability , ensuring messages consistently reach inboxes worldwide.

, ensuring messages consistently reach inboxes worldwide. A 99% inbox placement rate , far exceeding industry standards.

, far exceeding industry standards. A 40% email open rate, driven by optimized sender certification and domain reputation management.



These results have enabled the platform to effectively engage with its growing customer base, foster loyalty, and drive sustainable growth in one of the world’s most competitive markets.

The Future of Cross-Border E-Commerce

As Chinese cross-border e-commerce platforms continue to gain traction globally, the importance of seamless, AI-powered customer engagement solutions cannot be overstated. EngageLab remains committed to empowering businesses with the tools they need to succeed in dynamic and fast-evolving markets.

For enterprises seeking to elevate their customer engagement and operational efficiency, EngageLab offers not just technology, but a partnership in achieving sustainable growth.

About EngageLab

EngageLab is a world-leading provider is a leading AI-powered omnichannel customer engagement solution provider, unites technology and versatility to offer seamless customer interactions across every channel, including Email, AppPush, WebPush, OTP, SMS and WhatsApp. It empowers businesses to build lasting relationships and achieve higher conversions and retention. With a strong focus on innovation and performance, EngageLab supports businesses in over 220 countries and regions, delivering more than 1 million messages every second across various channels.

For more information about EngageLab and its suite of solutions, visit www.engagelab.com.

