Viima Hockey Launches the World’s First Fully Individualized Online Coaching Program for Hockey Performance Training

Viima Method for hockey players Viima Method mobile phone application

Viima Hockey Concept Ltd has developed the world’s first fully individualized online strength and conditioning program designed specifically for hockey players.

“Our goal was to bring something to the global market that simply didn’t exist before: a fully customized, research-based development program that genuinely meets the demands of today’s game.” — Jarno Kukila

FINLAND, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Finnish Innovation Ushers in a New Era of Hockey Performance Training – Viima Hockey Launches the World's First Fully Individualized Online Coaching ProgramViima Hockey Concept Ltd., a Finnish player development and sports performance company, has developed the world’s first fully individualized online strength and conditioning program designed specifically for hockey players—regardless of age, skill level, or location. The new Viima Method combines sports science, the demands of the modern game, and mobile technology to elevate player development to an entirely new level.For years, personalized coaching has been a privilege reserved for elite athletes. Now, for the first time, it's available to everyone—right on their smartphone. The Viima Method is not just a training program. It's a modern development pathway focused on individual performance, enhancing game-relevant physical abilities, and transferring them directly onto the ice.“Our goal was to bring something to the global market that simply didn’t exist before: a fully customized, research-based development program that genuinely meets the demands of today’s game,” says Jarno Kukila, CEO of Viima Hockey. “The results from our pilot phase were outstanding—participants ranged from youth players to national team athletes. It proved that the Viima Method works and that there is real demand both in Finland and abroad.”Three Development TracksViima Hockey’s online coaching program is available in three tailored pathways, offered in both English and Finnish:- Viima Athlete (Ages U11–U15): Designed for younger players starting their physical training journey.- Viima Prospect (Ages U16–U20): Built for competitive players striving to reach the next level.- Viima Elite: Created for top-level athletes aiming to maximize their full potential. In addition to customized programming, this track includes a personal development plan, performance monitoring, and nutritional guidance.All programs are delivered through an easy-to-use mobile app that enables players to follow workouts, log progress, and maintain real-time interaction with coaches—anytime, anywhere. Through the platform, Viima Hockey helps committed players improve their strength, speed, and endurance in ways that directly translate to on-ice performance.From Finland to the World: Elite Hockey DevelopmentOver the years, Viima Hockey’s training services have supported the development of thousands of junior players—as well as NHL professionals such as Miro Heiskanen, Sebastian Aho, and Juuse Saros. Viima Hockey’s mission is to help and inspire every hockey player to become the best version of themselves and achieve their dreams. While firmly rooted in Finland’s world-class coaching traditions, the company is focused on international growth and digital innovation. Online coaching packages are now available at www.viimahockey.com , starting at €145/month.Media Inquiries & Interview Requests: Jarno Kukila CEO, Viima Hockey Concept Ltd. jarno.kukila@viimahockey.com / +358 50 435 0859 www.viimahockey.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.