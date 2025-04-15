Allegrow Secures $1 Million in Funding to Revolutionize Email Deliverability for B2B Companies

Allegrow, an AI platform keeping B2B emails out of spam, raised $1M from Golden Section and angels including Harrison Rose (Sequoia scout). Funds will fuel product development and market growth as the company tackles email deliverability in today's AI-driven sales environment.

Founded in Scotland—hence the team’s signature kilts at conferences—Allegrow recently expanded operations to the United States as part of its international growth strategy.

AUSTIN, Texas, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegrow, the AI-powered platform designed to stop B2B emails from landing in spam folders, today announced the close of a $1 million funding round. The round was led by Golden Section, with a scout investment from Harrison Rose out of the Sequoia Scout Fund. This new capital will enable Allegrow to accelerate product development, expand its market reach, and enhance its mission of ensuring businesses can use email as a reliable channel in sales, marketing, and operations contexts.

Meeting the Challenge of AI-Powered Outbound at Scale

As businesses increasingly adopt AI and increase automation in sales processes, their ability to send large volumes of outbound emails has grown significantly. However, this increases the capacity for errors, making the ability to reliably reach the inbox a key differentiator in today's competitive email landscape. Allegrow's platform addresses this challenge to increase sales efficiency by leveraging its proprietary data and models, which automatically flag spam traps, identify invalid or harmful contacts, and prevent email infrastructure issues that degrade deliverability.

Beyond Sales: Protecting Critical Business Communications

When email infrastructure is compromised by quality issues on outbound messages sent by employees or systems, it can lead to disruptions not only in sales outcomes but also in critical areas such as customer communications, financial transactions, and general operations. This issue is further highlighted by email providers tightening spam filtering criteria, underscoring the need for deliverability to become a dedicated discipline within organizations. Allegrow's solution directly addresses this shift, ensuring companies can maintain trust and reliability in their email communications. With its proven ability to scale, Allegrow has already gained traction with publicly traded tech companies, further solidifying its position as a must-have solution in the B2B market.

Industry Leaders Recognize Allegrow's Strategic Value

"We are excited to journey with the Allegrow team! Capital-efficient companies need efficient GTM motions. Allegrow maximizes outbound efficiency. We are thrilled to join Ruari, Kieran, Radu, and the Allegrow team on the next phase of the journey," said Dougal Cameron, General Partner at Golden Section.

Harrison Rose, Angel Investor, and Sequoia scout, added: "Outbound sales continues to be the core driver behind the growth of the fastest growing B2B SaaS companies today. With recent developments in the market, there are higher volumes of companies experimenting with outbound and higher volumes of emails delivered across the board, the latter of which is fuelled by automation and modern programmatic approaches. In this environment, email deliverability becomes a mission-critical component of a B2B SaaS company's growth — something Allegrow can not only support but also turn into a competitive advantage for those using their platform."

Turning Deliverability into Competitive Advantage

"In today's hyper-competitive sales environment, businesses that win are those that can reliably reach their customers' primary inbox," said Ruari, CEO and Co-Founder of Allegrow. "Allegrow ensures that companies avoid costly mistakes and maximizes the efficiency of their email campaigns. This funding positions us to invest additional resources in building our team and help more businesses reach the primary inbox reliably."

Golden Section's investment underscores the fund's commitment to supporting early-stage B2B software companies with proven traction and strong value propositions. Allegrow joins a portfolio of companies that embody Golden Section's ethos of partnering with visionary founders to drive growth and innovation. The company's recent expansion to the United States further reflects its ambition to scale globally and serve a growing base of enterprise customers.

Allegrow helps B2B companies prevent their emails from landing in spam folders by identifying and mitigating risks to email deliverability. Using AI, the platform flags spam traps, invalid contacts, and other issues that can harm email performance, empowering businesses to maintain high deliverability rates and achieve better sales outcomes. For more information, please visit https://www.allegrow.co/.

Golden Section is a Houston-based investment fund specializing in early-stage B2B software companies. The fund partners with driven entrepreneurs who deeply understand their customers' pain points and have built solid solutions to deliver value. For more information, please visit: https://www.goldensection.com/.

