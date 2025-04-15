Empowering the Next Generation: Credit Fix Solutions Pushes for Financial Literacy & Credit Repair Education in Schools

Improving your wealth creation journey through education

As household debt and cost-of-living pressures continue to rise, there has never been a more important time to empower Australians with financial literacy.

Teaching credit awareness in schools means fewer adults facing financial stress later. It’s time we gave students the knowledge to protect their financial future” — Victoria Coster CEO Credit Fix Solutions

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As household debt and cost-of-living pressures continue to rise, there has never been a more important time to empower Australians with financial literacy.Leading the charge is Credit Fix Solutions , a national credit repair company founded by award-winning CEO Victoria Coster, who is now driving an ambitious push to integrate vital credit education into high school curriculums.Coster, who has helped thousands of Australians fix and protect their credit reports since 2014, believes that credit repair shouldn’t be a last resort, but a topic that’s understood early in life. Her mission is to ensure young Australians leave school armed with the tools they need to build and maintain a healthy financial future.“We’ve seen first-hand the devastating impact that poor financial decisions and a lack of understanding around credit can have,” says Victoria Coster. “Our goal at Credit Fix Solutions is not just to help repair credit—but to prevent credit damage from happening in the first place. That starts with education.”Bridging the Financial Literacy GapIn partnership with education advocates and finance professionals, Credit Fix Solutions is currently developing a Financial Literacy Course targeted at Year 10 students. The course covers key topics such as:• Understanding credit scores and reports• How defaults affect lending options• The impact of Buy Now, Pay Later services• Budgeting and responsible borrowing• What is finance and understanding about loan types and interest• The credit repair process and consumer rightsThe pilot program is already gaining interest from schools, with a view to roll out the course nationally in 2025. The program is also being designed to align with the Australian Curriculum’s general capabilities, ensuring it can be adopted widely and effectively.Why Credit Repair Education MattersIn Australia, many adults don’t realise they’ve damaged their credit until it's too late—often when applying for a home loan, business finance, or even a phone plan. Common causes include missed payments, utility defaults, or outdated listings from lenders. Unfortunately, these mistakes can take years to resolve without professional help.The team at Credit Fix Solutions works daily with both consumers and business owners to investigate, dispute, and remove incorrect or unfair listings from credit reports. But for Coster, real success lies in ensuring fewer people ever need credit repair services in the first place.“We’re proud of the work we do fixing credit issues, but we’d love to live in a world where fewer people needed us. That’s why we’re focused on changing the conversation—from damage control to prevention through education,” Coster explains.Leading by ExampleCredit Fix Solutions is already well-known in the finance industry for its ethical, client-first approach to credit repair. With just over 8,000 cases resolved (as of April 2025), the company has built strong partnerships with mortgage brokers, lenders, and financial counsellors who rely on their expertise to help clients get loan-ready.Now, under Coster’s leadership, the company is broadening its impact beyond individual cases to influence systemic change. In addition to their school initiatives, Credit Fix Solutions is also:• Collaborating with Housing Affordability Solutions on community education programs• Providing free webinars for small business owners and first-time borrowers• Advocating for clearer consumer credit laws and reforms to protect Australians from unfair defaults• Creating a credit reporting professional development course for finance brokersThe company has also recently expanded its services to New Zealand, with plans to enter the UK market in late 2025 | early 2026.A National Call to ActionCoster is calling on schools, government bodies, and financial institutions to support the early education of credit literacy. She believes credit repair is not just a service—it’s a movement toward a more financially empowered generation.“If we can help even one student avoid the trap of bad credit, then we’ve made a lasting impact,” says Coster. “But we know this initiative can help thousands. Financial literacy is a life skill, and credit awareness needs to be part of the conversation from the very start.”For more information or to partner with Credit Fix Solutions on educational initiatives, visit www.creditfixsolutions.com.au or go to their LinkedIn page.

