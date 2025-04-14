Submit Release
Increases coming to accident benefit health-care services rates

CANADA, April 14 - Updated April 14, 2025

Acupuncture Assessment Visit:
Current rate: $126; new rate $132

Acupuncture Standard Treatment:
Current rate: $107; new rate $113

Chiropractic Assessment Visit:
Current rate: $115; new rate: $121

Chiropractic Standard Treatment:
Current rate: $63; new rate: $75

Counselling Assessment Visit and Report:
Current rate: $251; new rate: $262

Counselling Standard Treatment:
Current rate: $144; new rate: $157

Kinesiology Assessment Visit:
Current rate: $117; new rate: no change.

Kinesiology Standard Treatment:
Current rate: $94; new rate: no change

Massage Therapy Assessment Visit:
Current rate: $128; new rate: no change

Massage Therapy Standard Treatment:
Current rate: $96; new rate: $105

Physiotherapy Assessment Visit:
Current rate: $151; new rate: no change

Physiotherapy Standard Treatment:
Current rate: $95; new rate: no change

Psychology Assessment Visit and Report:
Current rate: $408; new rate: $723

Psychology Standard Treatment:
Current: rate: $234; new rate: $241

Physician’s Standard Assessment and Report:
Current rate: $144; new rate: $194

Physician’s Extended Assessment and Report:
Current rate: $390; new rate: no change

Physician’s Reassessment and Report:
Current rate: $251; new rate: no change

Occupational Therapy Hourly Rate:
Current rate: $134; new rate: $145

