Increases coming to accident benefit health-care services rates

CANADA, April 14 - Updated April 14, 2025 Acupuncture Assessment Visit:

Current rate: $126; new rate $132 Acupuncture Standard Treatment:

Current rate: $107; new rate $113 Chiropractic Assessment Visit:

Current rate: $115; new rate: $121 Chiropractic Standard Treatment:

Current rate: $63; new rate: $75 Counselling Assessment Visit and Report:

Current rate: $251; new rate: $262 Counselling Standard Treatment:

Current rate: $144; new rate: $157 Kinesiology Assessment Visit:

Current rate: $117; new rate: no change. Kinesiology Standard Treatment:

Current rate: $94; new rate: no change Massage Therapy Assessment Visit:

Current rate: $128; new rate: no change Massage Therapy Standard Treatment:

Current rate: $96; new rate: $105 Physiotherapy Assessment Visit:

Current rate: $151; new rate: no change Physiotherapy Standard Treatment:

Current rate: $95; new rate: no change Psychology Assessment Visit and Report:

Current rate: $408; new rate: $723 Psychology Standard Treatment:

Current: rate: $234; new rate: $241 Physician’s Standard Assessment and Report:

Current rate: $144; new rate: $194 Physician’s Extended Assessment and Report:

Current rate: $390; new rate: no change Physician’s Reassessment and Report:

Current rate: $251; new rate: no change Occupational Therapy Hourly Rate:

Current rate: $134; new rate: $145

