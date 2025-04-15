Laredo CBP officers apprehend fugitive sought on warrant for alleged molestation of a minor

LAREDO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations, Laredo Port of Entry officers detained one male United States citizen wanted on an outstanding felony warrant for alleged molestation of a minor.

“The arrest of this individual represents a critical step in protecting our communities and ensuring that those who seek to harm minors are held accountable,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “We are proud of the collaboration between our officers and law enforcement partners that led to this significant arrest.”

CBP officers escort a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.

The fugitive apprehension occurred on April 12 at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge. A CBP officer inspecting a commercial bus arriving from Mexico, referred bus passenger Rafael Chica Garcia, a 19-year-old male United States citizen, for a secondary inspection. After escorting the passenger to secondary, subsequent biometric verification through law enforcement databases confirmed that the subject had an outstanding felony warrant for the alleged molestation of a minor, out of the St. Charles County Adult Detention Facility in St. Charles, Missouri. Chica Garcia was turned over to the Webb County Sheriff’s Office to await criminal proceedings.

The National Crime Information Center is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses. Based on information from NCIC, CBP officers have made previous arrests of individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion. Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

