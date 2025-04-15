Phyzix Set to Debut at The Car Wash Show in Vegas

Phyzix Chemistry Specialist

Phyzix brings 40+ years of car wash chemistry expertise to Vegas with bold solutions built to boost operator performance and profit.

STATESVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phyzix Chemicals, the newest name redefining performance chemistry in the car wash industry, will officially debut at The Car Wash Show in Las Vegas on April 26, 2025. Designed by industry veterans with over 40 years of combined experience, Phyzix offers a bold, results-driven approach to car wash chemistry—focused entirely on helping operators clean better, perform stronger, and profit more.Unlike typical chemical suppliers, Phyzix was created by chemistry-obsessed professionals who’ve spent decades in the trenches with car wash operators. That real-world experience has been converted into a full suite of premium chemical solutions and backroom systems that are custom-built to elevate every step of the wash process—from pre-soak to final shine.“We’re not just here to supply chemicals—we’re here to supercharge results,” said Anthony Wilson, VP of Sales at Phyzix Chemicals . “Chemistry is our religion, and our mission is simple: help operators boost performance, streamline their operations, and ultimately increase their profit per car.”What Makes Phyzix Different?At the heart of Phyzix is an unwavering commitment to practical innovation and measurable performance. The product line includes:Graphene-Infused Top Packages: Cutting-edge protection and shine powered by polymer and siloxane technology for hydrophobic performance and customer satisfaction.Custom Fragrance Systems: Scents that leave lasting impressions—designed to enhance the wash experience and drive loyalty from first-time customers to long-time members.Core Cart Backroom System: A modular, plug-and-play chemical management system that reduces waste, saves space, and delivers ultra-consistent results.Tailored Programs: Every wash is different. Phyzix creates chemical solutions based on operator needs, wash types, and environmental factors, ensuring maximum efficiency and ROI.Experience It First at Booth #2863Visitors to The Car Wash Show will be the first to experience Phyzix's innovations in action. The Phyzix team will be offering hands-on product demos, performance consultations, and free resources to help operators identify profit leaks and implement smarter chemical strategies.“We know the challenges operators face—overdosing, underperforming chemistry, backroom headaches,” said Wilson. “That’s why we built Phyzix. We’re here to take the guesswork out of chemistry and help operators get more out of every gallon, every wash, every customer.”Discover the Future of ChemistryPhyzix isn’t just a product line—it’s a partner in performance. Whether you're an independent operator or managing multiple sites, Phyzix offers the expertise, tools, and support to level up your entire wash operation.Meet the team at Booth #2863 and discover how better chemistry leads to bigger profits.Learn more at www.phyzix.com Media Contact:Ygor BritoMarketing Manager, Phyzixybrito@phyzix.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.