Sovány Beverage Launches Into Bristol Farms

Premium Organic Fruit Sparkling Water Brand Strengthens Presence With Strategic Retail Expansion Across All California Locations

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sovány Beverage is thrilled to announce the launch of their premium organic sparkling water into all Bristol Farms locations across California. This retail expansion enhances Sovány’s footprint in the natural and specialty grocery space, offering California shoppers convenient access to its real fruit, flavor-forward, better-for-you beverages.Sovány is celebrated for its simplicity: just real, USDA organic fruit and crisp carbonation. With a naturally subtle hue and rich, authentic taste, Sovány creates a moment of pure refreshment, meant to be savored. Available in three vibrant flavors—Green Apple, Tangerine, and Raspberry—Sovány delivers fruit-forward flavor with no added sugar.“Partnering with Bristol Farms is a natural fit for Sovány,” said Marcella Fodor, Founder and CEO of Sovány. “Their commitment to offering only the best gourmet and wellness products perfectly aligns with our mission to provide consumers with a refreshing, delicious, and guilt-free sparkling water experience. We’re excited to be part of Bristol Farms’ impressive lineup of premium beverages.”Bristol Farms, a beloved California-based grocer, is renowned for its curated selection of gourmet, organic, and premium products. Since 1982, it has served communities across the state as a go-to destination for quality, health-conscious, and innovative food and beverage offerings.Sovány began in 2021, when health-conscious entrepreneur Marcella Fodor started experimenting with mixing sparkling water and organic fruit at home. With the lack of options that balanced wellness with vibrant flavor, she crafted her own—and quickly found her refreshing blends becoming a hit with friends and family. Inspired by this response, she launched Sovány to bring a truly clean, satisfying beverage to more people. Each can captures the essence of real fruit.Sovány offers a delicious, health-conscious hydration option for any occasion. Each can is made from 100% recyclable, BPA-free aluminum, reflecting Sovány’s commitment to sustainability and transparency.To learn more, visit www.sovany.com About Sovány BeverageSovány is an elevated sparkling water made with real, organic fruits. Founded by health-conscious entrepreneur Marcella Fodor, Sovány beverages are USDA Organic, vegan, low glycemic, free of preservatives, and with no added sugars. Sovány is currently available in three flavors including Green Apple, Raspberry and Tangerine. Sovány is a WBENC certified woman-owned company. Visit www.sovany.com and follow @drinksovany on Instagram and TikTok.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.