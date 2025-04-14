Joseph Grodin, California Supreme Court justice ousted in unprecedented upheaval, dies at 94

When Joseph Grodin was a state Supreme Court justice 40 years ago, the court was a political lightning rod — at least for its rulings on criminal cases, particularly the death penalty. The court’s majority swung from liberal to conservative after the vote, drifted back to the center and later to its current moderately liberal majority, issuing mostly unanimous rulings while virtually disappearing from public view.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.