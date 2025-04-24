Orlando Magic Joins Frank Gay Services Surprising One Local Family with a New HVAC System

Magic and Frank Gay Services team up to surprise the Rebholz family with new HVAC unit

This marks the third time Magic and Frank Gay Services have helped one local family with a new system

As two community-minded organizations, this partnership is a reflection of our collective goals to support the Central Florida community and we look forward to many more future projects.” — Magic Senior VP of Global Partnerships J.T. McWalters

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of the Orlando Magic’s and Frank Gay Services continuing commitment to the local community, the two recently teamed up, along with Trane and OUC, to surprise one local family, the Rebholz, with a new HVAC system. The unsuspecting family was surprised by Magic Community Ambassador Bo Outlaw and members of the Magic’s 321 Hype team as they knocked on their door to let them know they had been selected to receive the new system [see video link above].

The HVAC system was generously provided by Trane and Frank Gay Services installed the unit for Matt Rebholz and family. Frank Gay partnered with the Orlando Utilities Commission (OUC –The Reliable One) to identify a community member in need of a new unit. The family was also surprised with tickets and attended the April 8 Magic game.

“The Magic are thrilled to join Frank Gay in such a meaningful community project to impact the Rebholz family,” said Magic Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships J.T. McWalters. “As two community-minded organizations, this partnership is a reflection of our collective goals to support the Central Florida community and we look forward to many more future projects.”

The Magic and Frank Gay Services announced a multiyear partnership in 2023. With a focus on the community, the Magic and Frank Gay Services developed a free throw promotion for an opportunity to assist those in need. For each free throw made during the Magic’s home games $10 is donated to the Wounded Warrior Project. Through that program, Frank Gay Services has donated a total of $46,420 to the organization. The Wounded Warrior Project’s vision is to foster the most successful, well-adjusted generation of wounded service members in the nation’s history through programs and services aimed at mental health, career counseling, long-term rehabilitative care along with advocacy efforts to improve the lives of millions of warriors and their families.

“Being in the community for almost 50 years, Frank Gay Services prides itself on helping recognize others, along with the Orlando Magic who demonstrate their care for the community and wanting to give back is something that is just as important to them as it is to our organization,” said Frank Gay Services Market President John Colloca. “We’re happy to partner with the Magic and OUC to be able to go ahead with the HVAC giveaway.”

The family selected for the new HVAC system was the Rebholz. Matt Rebholz is an educator and public servant and a father of three college-bound teens—his oldest is graduating from East River High School to attend the University of North Florida, while his other children, ages 16 and 15, are also preparing for their college journey. In addition to being a devoted father, Rebholz is the lead instructor for the First Responder Magnet Program at East River High School, where he teaches all of the police courses. Through this program, he works closely with students to guide them toward careers in law enforcement and other public service professions. His role involves not only teaching technical skills and law enforcement principles but also inspiring young minds to pursue careers that give back to their communities. Rebholz’s commitment to the next generation of first responders is driven by his passion for public service and his dedication to helping students reach their full potential. He also works part-time as a Deputy Sheriff with the Orange County Sheriff's Office in the Reserve Unit. With 25 years of experience working two jobs, Rebholz is committed to providing his children with the same opportunities he had growing up.

“This HVAC system is great for my family, (and) allows me to do some long-term financial planning,” said Matt Rebholz. “I was coming up on needing a new HVAC system for my house, coupled with the fact that I’ve got three kids in high school who are all going to go to college and attend university or trade school. Balancing those financial budgets, it’s a life-saving thing for me for future Matt as far as my planning and budgeting.”

About Frank Gay Services

Founded in 1976, Frank Gay Services is a full-service, locally operated plumbing, air conditioning, and electrical company serving Central Florida and beyond with 24-hour emergency service by trained, certified technicians committed to excellence and customer satisfaction. A-plus rated by the Better Business Bureau, Frank Gay Services is a recipient of Angie’s List Super Service Award and has been voted one of Central Florida’s leading companies. For more information, visit FrankGayServices.com

About the Orlando Magic

Orlando's NBA franchise since 1989, the Magic's mission is to be world champions on and off the court, delivering legendary moments every step of the way. Under the DeVos family’s ownership, the Magic have seen great success in a relatively short history, winning seven division championships (1995, 1996, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2019, 2024, 2025) with seven 50-plus win seasons and capturing the Eastern Conference title in 1995 and 2009. Off the court, on an annual basis, the Orlando Magic gives more than $2 million to the local community by way of sponsorships of events, donated tickets, autographed merchandise and grants. Orlando Magic community relations programs impact an estimated 100,000 kids each year, while a Magic staff-wide initiative provides more than 7,000 volunteer hours annually. In addition, the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation (OMYF) which serves at-risk youth, has distributed more than $30 million to local nonprofit community organizations over the last 35 years. The Magic’s other entities include the team’s NBA G League affiliate, the Osceola Magic, 2021 G League champions, and the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, which serves as the affiliate to the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning. The Magic play their home games at the award-winning Kia Center – voted by fans no. 1 in the NBA for game experience; honored with TheStadiumBusiness Awards’ Customer Experience Award; named SportsBusiness Journal's Sports Facility of the Year; and awarded the Venue Excellence Award (VEA) by the International Association of Venue Managers. The Magic practice at the award-winning AdventHealth Training Center. The Magic was also recognized by the Sports Business Journal as one of the “Best Places to Work” in sports in 2023 and 2024. For ticket information, visit OrlandoMagic.com or call 407-89-MAGIC.



