Canon Celebrates Seventh Consecutive Win for uniFLOW Online with BLI Pick Award

uniFLOW Online Solution Earns Prestigious Recognition for Seventh Straight Year from Keypoint Intelligence

Melville, NY, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, has once again been recognized for the uniFLOW Online solution it offers, earning the Buyers Lab (BLI) Pick Award for Outstanding Cloud Output Management Solution for the seventh consecutive year from Keypoint Intelligence.

uniFLOW Online, which introduced Remote Device Access1, builds on its reputation for providing organizations with the ability to track and control print, scan, and copy activities from virtually anywhere, all through a single cloud-based platform. This new feature enables IT teams to provide real-time support to compatible MFP devices remotely, helping to limit the need to send technicians for on-site uniFLOW Online technical support. This is designed to help enhance uptime and help businesses get back to work faster.

In addition to Remote Device Access, uniFLOW Online strengthened its integrations with Microsoft SharePoint® and iManage® Cloud, and added capabilities such as scheduled email reports and additional scan-to-email functionality.2 These innovations further enhance the solution’s flexibility and its ability to meet the demands of modern work environments.

“We are extremely proud to receive this honor for the seventh consecutive year,” said Kiyoshi Oka, executive vice president and general manager, marketing strategy unit, Canon U.S.A., Inc. “This award underscores Canon’s commitment to delivering amazing print and scan solutions that are flexible, include security features and are tailored for today’s evolving workplace. With ongoing improvements to the uniFLOW Online platform, we are able to provide a solution that offers virtually seamless, efficient support to businesses no matter where their teams are working.”

“Keypoint Intelligence analysts have long been impressed with the steady evolution of uniFLOW Online and its reliable, feature-rich capabilities year after year,” said Jamie Bsales, principal analyst, Keypoint Intelligence. “The solution continues to provide businesses with print management with security features, mobile device support, and detailed tracking, while constantly improving and adapting to changing market needs.”

To learn more about the uniFLOW Online solution, please visit usa.canon.com/business/printing/software-solutions/uniflow-online.

About Keypoint Intelligence

For 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data, and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry’s most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to decades of analyst experience. Customers have harnessed this mission-critical knowledge for strategic decision-making, daily sales enablement, and operational excellence to improve business goals and increase bottom lines.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $28.5 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2024 has ranked in the top-10 for U.S. patents granted for 41 consecutive years. † Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa.

† Based on patent counts issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office and compiled by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services.

1 Available on imageRUNNER ADVANCE Gen3 or higher. Access requires an internet connection, and each device requires an active Cloud Print and Scan Type 1 license subscription. Allows up to two connections per tenant. Remote Access will automatically disconnect after 20 minutes or manually terminate the connection.

2 Subscription to a third party cloud service required. Subject to third party cloud service providers terms and conditions.

Specifications and availability are subject to change without notice.

Many variables can impact the security of a customer’s device and data. Canon does not warrant that the use of features will prevent malicious attacks, or prevent misuse of devices or data or other security issues.

All referenced product names, and other marks, are trademarks of their respective owners.

uniFLOW Online 2024 was evaluated for the BLI Pick Award.

