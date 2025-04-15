LOUD Ventures and Persephoni Biosciences Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform Therapeutic Innovation

LOUD and Persephoni join forces to accelerate the creation and scale of high-value healthcare and life science companies LOUD and Persephoni Leadership Team

This collaboration will establish an early-stage venture fund designed to transform the future of healthcare by accelerating early-stage innovation.

This partnership is about much more than capital—it’s about building a movement to reimagine healthcare access and delivery” — Hilary Schultz, CEO

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LOUD Ventures LLC, the evolved venture platform of LOUD Collective , a business value ecosystem combining capital, leadership, and operational expertise, and Persephoni BioSciences LLC, a venture studio advancing visionary science into transformative biotech companies, today announced a strategic collaboration agreement. This collaboration will establish an early-stage venture fund designed to transform the future of healthcare by accelerating early-stage innovation across therapeutics, medical technology, alternative care models, and health infrastructure. LOUD, based in Columbus, OH, and Persephoni, having locations in Philadelphia and Research Triangle Park in North Carolina, will join forces to surround portfolio companies with strategic leadership and development resources through LOUD and Persephoni’s deep bench of executive resources and programming.With a dual focus on financial return and improved health outcomes, the partnership aims to catalyze breakthroughs that promote inclusive, people-centered care for patients, providers, families, and founders. It will accelerate the creation and scale of high-value healthcare and life science companies by investing in early-stage ventures sourced from Persephoni’s venture studio and the LOUD Collective ecosystem. With an emphasis on de-risked opportunities aligned to downstream capital, the fund will accelerate access to lead investors for Seed and Series A rounds. LOUD Ventures will serve as fund manager, with both parties collaborating on diligence, fundraising, and portfolio growth, supported by a capital-efficient platform of expert services across R&D, drug development, legal, and healthcare payor and provider networks.“This partnership is about much more than capital—it’s about building a movement to reimagine healthcare access and delivery,” said Hilary Schultz, Chief Executive Officer at Persephoni. “By combining Persephoni’s deep bench of scientific and operational expertise with LOUD’s powerful platform and mission-driven approach, we’re shaping a new kind of healthcare investment model. We are excited to partner with LOUD, which shares our vision for accelerating ventures with experience, execution, and purpose. Together, we are building a model that benefits patients, builders, and investors, driving meaningful therapeutic advancements. With LOUD’s active participation and deep expertise in healthcare, this partnership strengthens our ability to bring groundbreaking therapeutic ventures to market faster.”“We pride ourselves on building trusted relationships with founders who are navigating some of healthcare’s toughest challenges,” said Navin Goyal, MD, Managing Partner of LOUD. “This collaboration with Persephoni allows us to empower those founders with experienced partners, operational rigor, and a learning mindset—so they’re not building alone, but with the structure and support to move confidently from potential to performance.”“By aligning incentives and infrastructure across the full venture lifecycle, LOUD Ventures creates a de-risked, high-value pathway for founders, investors, and the broader healthcare ecosystem from discovery to delivery. This integrated model is where science becomes care,” said Buffy Alegria, Managing Partner of LOUD.About LOUD Capital LOUD Capital fuels bold ideas with capital, expertise, and community. Rooted in values of curiosity, collaboration, and real-world experience, LOUD partners with entrepreneurs to build meaningful, lasting businesses.Recently, LOUD Capital announced the acquisition of Infinite CXO and the launch of LOUD Collective—a business value ecosystem designed to accelerate companies from inception to exit. By integrating flexible leadership, operational support, and innovative funding models, LOUD Collective creates a comprehensive path for company growth.LOUD Ventures, the evolved venture arm of this platform, focuses on building and backing transformative early-stage companies. By surrounding founders with capital, experienced leadership, and embedded services, LOUD Ventures helps create de-risked, high-value ventures from discovery to delivery.LOUD is a firm and a philosophy committed to reimagining how enduring businesses are built and scaled.For more information, visit www.loud.vc and www.loudco.com About PersephoniPersephoni, founded in 2024, is a venture studio firm dedicated to building, funding, and growing biotech startups by transforming academic research into commercial ventures. The firm operates a hybrid model that combines hands-on management from ex-large pharma executives with strategic guidance, addressing challenges often faced by early-stage biotech companies. Their comprehensive approach includes capital management, intellectual property strategy, technology transfer, and therapeutic development strategy focusing on innovation and growth. Persephoni is reshaping the early-stage biotech landscape by bridging the gap between groundbreaking science and viable business models.For additional information, visit www.persephonibio.com

