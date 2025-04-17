Submit Release
96-Year-Old Renee Grabiner Becomes Oldest Person to Visit Antarctica, Proving It’s Never Too Late to Chase Your Dreams

Walking on Antarctica

Cheers to the oldest person in Antarctica!

Getting ready to visit Antarctica

APISON, TN, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last fall, Renee Grabiner completed the memoir of her extraordinary life—a rich collection of memories, adventures, and aspirations. Yet, among the many places she had traveled, one destination remained just beyond her reach: Antarctica.

When her grandson, David Grabiner of Lubono Capital, read her words, he posed a simple yet powerful question: Do you still want to go?

At 96, Renee thought such a journey was impossible. But love, determination, and a little ingenuity have a way of turning the impossible into reality. Steven and Vivian Grabiner, her son and daughter-in-law didn’t hesitate—they would go with her.

With the expertise of Butler Travel, the family secured a last-minute deal on Silversea and on February 9 set off on the adventure of a lifetime.

Renee, full of spirit and energy, embraced every moment. She effortlessly navigated the Zodiac boats, marveled at the breathtaking icy landscapes, and reveled in the beauty of the journey. On February 16, 2025, after a few well-earned days of relaxation—complete with massages and pedicures—she stepped onto the frozen continent, officially becoming the oldest person ever to visit Antarctica.

A lifelong dream, once thought unattainable, became a reality, proving that age is no barrier to adventure. Renee’s story is a testament to the power of perseverance and the endless possibilities that await those who dare to dream.

Cheers to Renee Grabiner—an inspiration to us all!

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Social Media, Travel & Tourism Industry


