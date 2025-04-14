DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of Eisner Advisory Group LLC Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating claims regarding data privacy violations at Eisner Advisory Group LLC (“Eisner”). Eisner learned of suspicious activity on its network on or about September 9, 2024. To join this case, go HERE.

About Eisner Advisory Group LLC

Eisner Advisory Group LLC provides global financial solutions, specializing in strategy, accounting, business process outsourcing, and tax planning. It operates under the EisnerAmper umbrella, alongside EisnerAmper LLP, a certified public accounting firm.

What happened?

On or about September 9, 2023, Eisner discovered suspicious activity related to a limited set of information. They initiated an investigation and determined that unauthorized access had occurred between September 4, 2023, and September 9, 2023. Eisner then completed a review of the at-risk information on February 13, 2025.

What type of information was stolen?

The personal information in the compromised files may have included:

Names

Social Security Numbers

Driver’s License Numbers or State Identification Information

Financial Information

Dates of Birth

Medical Information

Health Insurance Information



How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification concerning Eisner, you must guard against possible misuse of your personal information, including identity theft and fraud, by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the Eisner data breach.

For more information, please contact:

Marc H. Edelson, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2

Email: medelson@edelson-law.com

Web: www.edelson-law.com



About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving data breaches, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft and unpaid overtime, consumer fraud, and catastrophic injuries.

