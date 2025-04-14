BBAI Investor ALERT: BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. Sued For Securities Fraud; Investors Should Contact Block & Leviton to Potentially Recover Losses

BOSTON, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton announces that a securities fraud lawsuit has been filed against BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) and certain of its executives. Investors who have lost money in their BigBear.ai investment should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://blockleviton.com/cases/bbai.

What is this all about?

On March 18, 2025, BigBear disclosed in a filing with the SEC that certain of the Company's financial statements since fiscal year 2021 should no longer be relied upon and would be restated. Specifically, management identified a material error in the previously reported financial statements related to the accounting treatment of the Company's 2026 Convertible Notes. In addition, BigBear revealed that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company would be unable to timely file its Annual Report for 2024 (the "2024 10-K") "without unreasonable effort or expense."

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

‍ Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. common stock between March 31, 2022, and March 25, 2025, and has seen their shares fall may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What should you do next?

The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff is June 10, 2025. A class has not yet been certified, and until a certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at shareholders@blockleviton.com, or by phone at (888) 256-2510.

Whistleblower?

If you have non-public information about BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc., you should consider assisting in our investigation or working with our attorneys to file a report with the Securities Exchange Commission under their whistleblower program. Whistleblowers who provide original information to the SEC may receive rewards of up to 30% of any successful recovery. For more information, contact Block & Leviton at whistleblowers@blockleviton.com or by phone at (888) 256-2510.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

Block & Leviton is widely regarded as one of the leading securities class action firms in the country. Our attorneys have recovered billions of dollars for defrauded investors and are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of our clients through active litigation in the federal courts across the country. Many of the nation's top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website, www.blockleviton.com, call (888) 256-2510 or email shareholders@blockleviton.com with any questions.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP

260 Franklin St., Suite 1860

Boston, MA 02110

Phone: (888) 256-2510

Email: shareholders@blockleviton.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.