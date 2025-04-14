Dickey's Rancher’s Premium Expands in Walmart with 11% Increase in Store Count

Crafted in Texas, Loved Nationwide: Premium Smokehouse Sausages Continue to Heat Up the Meat Aisle

Dallas, TX, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is proud to announce the expansion of its acclaimed Rancher’s Premium Smokehouse Sausage line in Walmart stores across the country. With an 11% increase in store count, more customers than ever will now have access to Texas-crafted smoked sausages that deliver authentic, bold flavor in every bite.

Leading the expansion are three fan-favorites:

Rancher’s Brisket Burnt Ends Sausage

Rancher’s Bacon Cheddar Sausage

Rancher’s Philly Cheese Steak Sausage

Handcrafted using time-honored methods, Rancher’s Premium sausages are made from the finest cuts of meat and seasoned with a signature blend of spices. The result is a rich, smoky flavor rooted in the heritage of true Texas barbecue.

“Our Walmart expansion is a direct response to growing demand,” said Shayla Bell, VP of Purchasing and Retail for Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “People are craving real, honest-to-goodness smoked meats and Rancher’s delivers just that. Whether you grill them up for game day or slice them into your favorite dish, these sausages bring that Texas barbecue spirit home.”

Since its launch in Spring 2024, Rancher’s Premium Smokehouse Sausage has quickly carved out its place as a go-to for high-quality, protein-rich smoked sausage options that never compromise on craftsmanship.

“Rancher’s Premium is a natural extension of our brand’s core promise – real, pit-smoked flavor made with care and tradition,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.“It reflects everything our guests love about Dickey’s in a convenient, high-quality product they can bring into their kitchens. We’re proud to see it thrive at retail and especially proud to grow our presence with Walmart.”

Consumers today are looking for more than just convenience. They’re looking for integrity in the products they bring home. Rancher’s Premium answers that call with bold, satisfying flavor and a standard of excellence that sets it apart in the sausage category. The brand’s strong performance and customer feedback have made it a standout at Walmart and beyond.

“This is more than product placement. It’s a passion project,” said Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group. “Every bite of Rancher’s Premium tells a story of tradition, quality and the Texas pride we pour into everything we do. We’re honored to see this brand grow alongside Walmart and bring premium barbecue-inspired sausage to more families across the country.”

As consumers increasingly seek out convenient, authentic protein options, Rancher’s Premium is meeting the moment with a product line that reflects Texas values, flavor and quality.

Texas Made. Texas Proud.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Founded in 1941 by The Dickey Family, Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. is the world’s largest barbecue concept and continues as a third-generation family-run business. For over 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions with its signature Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ Slow-smoked over hickory wood-burning pits, Dickey’s barbecued meats are paired with a variety of southern sides. Committed to authentic barbecue, Dickey’s never takes shortcuts—because real barbecue can’t be rushed.

With over 866 restaurants across eight concepts in the U.S. and several countries, Dickey’s Barbecue Franchise and Dickey’s Restaurant Brands continues to grow under the leadership of Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group, and Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Inc.

Dickey’s has been recognized on Newsweek’s 2022 "America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains" list, Nation’s Restaurant News 2024 top fast-casual brands for value, and USA Today’s 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards. The brand has also ranked in the Top 20 of Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” for four of the past five years. Additional accolades include Entrepreneur's Top 500 Franchise and Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. The brand has been featured by Fox News, Forbes, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, and People Magazine.

For more information, visit www.dickeys.com. For information about becoming a franchise partner, visit www.dickeysfranchise.com

