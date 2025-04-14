Yachting: M3 announces ‘World Yachting Summit’ in Monaco from April 15, experts to discuss the future of the Industry





MONACO, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From April 15 to 17, Monaco will host the World Yachting Summit (WYS), an international event that will bring together the leading players in the global yachting industry. The announcement comes from M3, a leader in coastal development, marina design, and the creation of yacht clubs, which has been offering solutions that balance economic performance with environmental responsibility. For about seven years, M3 has focused on the design of sustainable coastal infrastructures, providing innovative models for the future of yachting development.

The 'World Yachting Summit' stands out as an initiative free from institutional, commercial, or associative influence, aiming to foster a moment of exchange and dialogue. Attendees will include shipbuilders, engine manufacturers, marina managers, technology experts, nautical tourism professionals, and economic decision-makers. At the heart of the summit are innovation, sustainability, and the transformation of the sector.

In particular, four key themes will be addressed during the conferences, round tables, and workshops: 'Economy and Business Models', including market changes, emerging economies, and new financial balances; 'Tourism and Sustainability', focusing on integrating yachting into sustainable tourism development strategies; 'Technology and Innovation', with attention to the transition to low-emission solutions, digitalization, artificial intelligence, and smart marinas; and 'Regulation and Industry Image', concerning adaptation to evolving standards and shifts in public perception.

The 'World Yachting Summit' is part of the 'Monaco Capital of Advanced Yachting' initiative launched by the Yacht Club de Monaco, with which M3 collaborates on the occasion of the event held every year 'Monaco Smart & Sustainable Marina Rendezvous' (next edition 21-22 September 2025).

