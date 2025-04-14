Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,235 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,175 in the last 365 days.

Cordell & Cordell Senior Paralegal Veronica Alexander Chosen By NALA To Serve As Member Of 2025 EDC

Portland, ME, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cordell & Cordell, the nation’s largest family law firm* with offices throughout the U.S., recently announced that W. Veronica Alexander, ACP in the firm’s Portland, ME office—has been selected by NALA | The Paralegal Foundation to serve as a member of the 2025 Exam Development Commission’s Certifying Board.

A Certified Paralegal since 2008 and an Advanced Certified Paralegal since 2017,
Ms. Alexander brings with her a range of experience in multiple areas of law including the practices of divorce and family law. She received her bachelor’s degree in Legal Studies from Kaplan University.

In her new role, Veronica will work closely with others on the Certifying Board of the National Association of Legal Assistants—in the development of Knowledge and Skills exams administered by the professional organization.

“It’s an honor to be associated with NALA and to be able to assist them in a small part as they continue to encourage paralegals in their progression and success in the profession,” said Ms. Alexander.

Managing Partner Courtney M. Knox stated, “We couldn’t be more proud of Veronica as she represents Cordell & Cordell in this meaningful way. She is outstanding in her performance for the firm and using her skills to inspire excellence in others. This is the logical next step in her successful career.”

The firm’s Portland area offices are located at 6 City Center Suite 300, Portland, ME 04101, and can be contacted by phone on weekdays, 8:30 am-5:30 pm at 207-835-8686.

###

About Cordell & Cordell
Cordell & Cordell is the largest family law firm in the United States* with over 200 attorneys and has served more than 250,000 clients over the last 35 years. Our clients hire Cordell & Cordell because the firm is committed to relentlessly advocating for the rights of our clients in the toughest family law matters. Information about Cordell & Cordell is available at CordellCordell.com, or by calling 1-866-323-7529.

*Leopard Solutions  www.leopardsolutions.com

Attachment 


Cassondra Cesar
Cordell and Cordell
3145873625
ccesar@lexiconservices.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Cordell & Cordell Senior Paralegal Veronica Alexander Chosen By NALA To Serve As Member Of 2025 EDC

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more