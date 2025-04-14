Cordell & Cordell Senior Paralegal Veronica Alexander Chosen By NALA To Serve As Member Of 2025 EDC

Portland, ME, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cordell & Cordell, the nation’s largest family law firm* with offices throughout the U.S., recently announced that W. Veronica Alexander, ACP in the firm’s Portland, ME office—has been selected by NALA | The Paralegal Foundation to serve as a member of the 2025 Exam Development Commission’s Certifying Board.

A Certified Paralegal since 2008 and an Advanced Certified Paralegal since 2017,

Ms. Alexander brings with her a range of experience in multiple areas of law including the practices of divorce and family law. She received her bachelor’s degree in Legal Studies from Kaplan University.

In her new role, Veronica will work closely with others on the Certifying Board of the National Association of Legal Assistants—in the development of Knowledge and Skills exams administered by the professional organization.

“It’s an honor to be associated with NALA and to be able to assist them in a small part as they continue to encourage paralegals in their progression and success in the profession,” said Ms. Alexander.

Managing Partner Courtney M. Knox stated, “We couldn’t be more proud of Veronica as she represents Cordell & Cordell in this meaningful way. She is outstanding in her performance for the firm and using her skills to inspire excellence in others. This is the logical next step in her successful career.”

