Abell Pest Control Recognized as One of Canada’s Best Workplaces™ in 2025

Toronto, Ontario, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abell Pest Control, the largest Canadian-owned pest management company, is proud to announce that the company has ranked in the top 100 of Canada’s Best Workplaces™ for the third consecutive year in the 100-999 employee’s category.

"We’ve built a strong culture at Abell by placing a high value on our team members," said Sara Cromwell, Vice President, People Excellence, Abell Pest Control. “When team members are supported, respected and optimistic about their future with us, their enthusiasm naturally extends to their work and the customers we serve. This recognition underscores how deeply our culture is rooted in supporting our team members to achieve excellence".

The Trust Index™ used to score companies evaluates key factors such as trust in leadership, camaraderie among colleagues, and loyalty to the company, while also considering the diversity of responses across demographics to ensure our workplace stands out for its inclusivity and equitable culture. Ninety-four percent of Abell team members feel they are contributing to the company’s objectives, reflecting a high level of engagement and a strong connection to our success. Additionally, 89% of team members report a strong sense of belonging, highlighting Abell’s commitment to cultivating teams that people are eager to be a part of. We value diversity, foster open communication and collaboration, and celebrate success. Our employee training programs further support our teams’ well-being.

The pest control industry has long been essential in protecting public health, homes, and businesses. As it continues to grow and evolve, it offers an increasingly rewarding career path. At Abell, survey results not only help us improve our workplace for current team members but also guide our efforts to innovate and attract talent. By focusing on employee feedback, we can adapt to industry trends and ensure our team’s continued growth and satisfaction. With over 90% of team members expressing pride in working for the company, this reinforces Abell's position as one of Canada's best workplaces and sets us apart within the industry.

The recognition follows feedback from 430 team members who voluntarily completed the survey about their work experience at Abell. The survey included open-ended questions covering topics like work-life balance, training, leadership, compensation, and more. Among the responses, team members shared comments such as:

“Abell is a company where you feel like you are part of a family and not a company. I go to work every day, and it doesn't feel like work because it is so great”.

“Abell is a company that genuinely cares about the people that work in it. It has a person first approach that understand and appreciates the unexpected events in life. It trusts its employees and gives them the freedom to make decisions on their own. It is a place that truly wants people to be proud and happy to work here and it does this by making a strong effort to ensure everyone has a chance to have their voice heard and their ideas considered”.

Abell offers competitive pay, flexible benefits, and generous time off. Through Abell University, new hires receive tailored training programs, supported by experienced mentors, to help them succeed. All technicians are fully trained and undergo comprehensive training in pest management and safety, both online and hands-on in the field. This ensures they are highly skilled and deliver top-level support.

About Abell Pest Control

Founded in 1924, Abell Pest Control is a proudly Canadian-owned and operated company that provides trusted pest management services across the country. With a long history of protecting customers and their patrons, Abell is committed to delivering exceptional service to both homes and businesses nationwide, available 24/7. Committed to innovation, Abell Pest Control offers cutting-edge technology driven solutions for pest prevention and management, ensuring the highest standards of service. Abell values partnerships and is dedicated to giving back to the industries it serves, maintaining a strong network of alliances to better support its customers Learn more about Abell by visiting www.abellpestcontrol.com or following them on social media for pest control tips on Facebook, and Instagram.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global leader in defining and recognizing high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. With a mission to improve society by helping companies transform their workplace environments, they provide benchmarks, frameworks, and expertise for creating and maintaining exceptional cultures. The Best Workplaces™ in Canada list is part of the world’s largest annual workplace study, representing the voices of 11 million employees across more than 50 countries. The winners are chosen exclusively based on employee input—there’s only one way to make this list: your employees must put you there.

Eliana Pasquariello Abell Pest Control epasquariello@abellgroup.com

