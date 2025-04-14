Drug Discovery Market Size to Rise USD 160.31 Billion by 2034 | Statifacts

The global drug discovery market size to record USD 72.01 billion in 2025 and estimated to hit around USD 160.31 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. A study published by Statifacts a sister firm of Precedence Research.

Ottawa, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Statifacts, the global drug discovery market size was evaluated at USD 65.88 billion in 2024 and is predicted to grow around USD 160.31 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034. The drug discovery market growth is driven by collaborative advancements, open innovation, a shift toward precision or personalized medicine, increased availability of omics data, integration of machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI), and increasing R&D investment from pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Industry Snapshot



Drug discovery is the process of identifying and characterizing molecules with the capacity to safely modulate disease, to bring medicines that can enhance patients’ lives. It is a lengthy and resource-intensive method to requires close cooperation across many disciplines. Drug discovery is essential for treating illness or disease for which no other treatment exists, or it provides additional benefits over the prevailing treatments, like fewer drug-drug interactions, enhanced amenability, higher therapeutic efficacy, and less adverse effects.

The drug discovery market refers to the production, distribution, and use of drug discovery, which is a research process that identifies and develops a molecule that produces a desired effect in a living organism. Preclinical drug discovery aims to deliver one or more clinical candidate molecules, each of which has sufficient evidence of biological activity at a target related to disease and also sufficient safety and drug-like properties so that it can be entered into human testing.

Advancements in the drug discovery process are undergoing a profound transformation, with novel technologies like organoids, nanotechnology, AI, and organs-on-a-chip models playing an important role. In March 2025, a new AI tool for drug discovery, TxGemma launched by Google. It helps to enhance the efficiency of AI-based drug discovery.

Drug Discovery Market Key Highlights

North America led the global market with the highest market share in 2024.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period.

By drug type, the small molecule segment held the largest market share in 2024.

By drug type, the large molecule segment is predicted to experience rapid growth in the upcoming years.

By end-user, the pharmaceutical companies segment is estimated to hold the highest market share in 2024.

By end-user, the CRO segment is projected to grow substantially during the forecast period.

Major Key Trends in the Drug Discovery Market:

Stringent regulatory guidelines: The benefits of stringent regulatory guidelines include increased profitability, reduced risk, improved branding, fostering healthy competition, enhanced safety and efficiency in the workplace, and avoidance of unnecessary legal issues.

The benefits of stringent regulatory guidelines include increased profitability, reduced risk, improved branding, fostering healthy competition, enhanced safety and efficiency in the workplace, and avoidance of unnecessary legal issues. Increasing adoption of single-use technologies: With single-use technologies, validation, cleaning, and sterilization between production runs are reduced. This significantly reduces changeover times, making operations more efficient and faster.

With single-use technologies, validation, cleaning, and sterilization between production runs are reduced. This significantly reduces changeover times, making operations more efficient and faster. Innovation in bioprocessing technology: In the bioprocess workflow, many key stages are transformed by the single-use technologies. These advancements reduce contamination risks, provide versatility, and improve cost efficiency.



Limitations & Challenges in the Drug Discovery Market:

High initial investment costs: Drug discovery is a lengthy and expensive process. The use of innovative drug discovery informatics tools like hardware, software, and training, which needs a high investment cost.

Drug discovery is a lengthy and expensive process. The use of innovative drug discovery informatics tools like hardware, software, and training, which needs a high investment cost. Data security and privacy concerns: Data privacy risks include phishing scams, online tracking, data breaches, identity theft, and social engineering attacks. Data security risks also include failure to access control, implement data encryption, and secure data storage practices that may expose sensitive data to theft.

Development of Drug Discovery Platforms: Market’s Largest Potential



With sophisticated data modeling, companies can run through “AI-based drug discovery platforms” to determine novel medical uses. Artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to revolutionize the drug discovery process, offering enhanced speed, accuracy, and efficiency. The benefits of AI in drug discovery include that it plays an important role in safety prediction, it can swiftly analyze high datasets of chemical compounds and their interrelationships with biological targets, it is highly compatible with personalized medicine, it targets rare diseases, cost savings and a rapid drug discovery process.

In March 2025, the launch of a new end-to-end technology platform was announced by Boehringer Ingelheim, and the platform was designed to streamline data and processes, allowing more efficient and faster drug development.



Regional Analysis:

North America Held the Dominant Position: Technological Advancement to Support Growth

North America held the largest share of the drug discovery market in 2024. New Drug Development American consumers have the advantage of having access to the most advanced and safest innovative pharmaceutical system in the world. The U.S. pharmaceutical industry develops a variety of new drugs that provide valuable medical advantages, which drives the growth of the market in the region.

Major Factors for the Market’s Expansion in North America

In July 2023, the acquisition of one of North America’s largest discovery Contract Research Organizations (CROs), Canada-based NuChem Sciences, was announced by leading integrated drug discovery partner Sygnature Discovery.

In July 2024, for drug discovery, McGill, industry, CQDM, and Brain Canada collaborated.

What Expect from Asian Countries till 2034?



Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period. Countries in the Asia Pacific region, including Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, and China, have become key players in AI-based drug discovery because of substantial spending in research, efforts to attract top talent, and strong academic institutions driving the growth of the drug discovery market.

India: India offers many benefits for clinical research, such as a high patient population not exposed to treatment, world-class health services with well-trained doctors, and has appeared as a strong base for clinical trials.

In February 2025, public access to the cancer genome database to help cancer research and drug discovery in India was launched by IIT Madras.



Japan: Japan’s drug laws are very strict. The Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PDMA) is the regulatory agency that reviews the efficacy, quality, and safety of medical products to be marketed in Japan from a scientific aspect.

In September 2024, for the master service agreement for drug discovery projects, Axcelead Drug Discovery Partners, Inc. (Axcelead DDP, HQ. Fujisawa, Kanagawa, Japan) collaborated with Academia Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (HQ. San Diego, CA, USA).



Drug Discovery Market Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Market Size in 2025 USD 72.01 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 160.31 Billion Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 9.3% Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered By Drug Type, By End User, By Technology, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Drug Type Insights



The small molecule segment maintained a leading position in the drug discovery market in 2024. Small molecule drugs offer many benefits, starting with their high oral bioavailability, which enables convenient self-administration, most of them in oral solid dose (OSD) form. This advances patient compliance, making them suitable for the long-term treatment of chronic diseases.

In April 2025, the AI Small Molecule Drug Discovery Center, which was created to integrate AI with traditional drug discovery methods to identify and design new small-molecule therapeutics with unprecedented precision and speed, was launched by The Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.



The large molecule segment is set to experience the fastest rate of market growth from 2025 to 2034. Large molecules are also known as biologics, which are derived from living organisms and are inherently critical to develop and manufacture. As compared to small-molecule chemical API, biological drugs mostly end up in a parenteral drug product rather than in an oral dose.

In October 2024, to advance small and large molecule drug discovery with a multimodal AI platform powered by laboratory automation, Accenture collaborated with 1910 Genetics, a biotechnology company.



End-user Insights



The pharmaceutical companies segment dominated the drug discovery market. The pharmaceutical companies sector deals with the development, discovery, production, and marketing of drugs licensed for use as medicine. It operates under strict regulations to ensure the safety and effectiveness of drugs. Pharmaceutical companies are responsible for the continuous delivery of life-saving medicines to patients. Pharmaceutical companies conduct continuous testing to ensure that medicines meet quality standards before they are exported to the market.



The CRO segment is projected to expand rapidly in the drug discovery market in the coming years. CROs provide critical information about the safety and effectiveness of the new drugs and play an important role in ensuring drugs are safe for use by patients. CRO also provides access to specialized expertise and scalability in conducting trials. CRO can offer cost savings for sponsors by eliminating the time it takes to conduct a trial compared to a sponsor doing so in-house.

Drug Discovery Market Top Companies:

Pfizer Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Merck & Co. Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Bayer AG

Abbott Laboratories Inc.

AstraZeneca PLC

Shimadzu Corp

Recent Breakthroughs in the Global Drug Discovery Market:

In March 2025, TxGemma, an open collection of AI models designed to improve the efficiency of clinical trial and drug discovery predictions, was launched by Google DeepMind.

In January 2025, Manas AI with $26.4M for AI drug discovery was launched by LinkedIn Cofounder. The company, in collaboration with Microsoft, goal to develop cancer medicines with treatments for rare conditions and autoimmune diseases.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Drug Type

Small Molecule

Large Molecule

By End User

Pharmaceutical Companies

CROs

Others



By Technology

High Throughput Screening

Pharmacogenomics

Combinatorial Chemistry

Nanotechnology

Other Technologies



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa



